News

Walmart adds to worker safety requirements amid COVID-19’s spread

Staff Report
April 1, 2020 - 9:53 am
 

Walmart is implementing new policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced in a release that it was already communicating the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommenced guidance such as hand washing, social distancing and cleaning surfaces, among other steps to keep the stores safe. But the stores are now going even further.

“As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we’ve decided to begin taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions,” a release stated.

The company said it’s in the process of sending infrared thermometers to its locations. The process could take up to three weeks.

Walmart stated, “Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”

Many employees have been taking their temperature at home, which Walmart is continuing to ask employees to continue. Employees are also asked to watch for symptoms of the virus as well: “coughing, feeling achy and difficulty breathing,” according to the release.

“Our COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected,” the release stated.

Walmart is also making masks and gloves available for associates who want to wear them.

“While the CDC and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people who don’t ordinarily use them for their jobs, we will make them available — as supplies permit — for associates who want to wear them,” the release stated.

These masks are slated to arrive in one to two weeks, according to the March 31 release.

“They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators – which should be reserved for at-risk health care workers,” the release stated. “We encourage anyone who would like to wear a mask or gloves at work to ask their supervisor for them, while keeping in mind that it is still possible to spread germs while wearing them.”

THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ order through April
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
April 1 is census day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Today is “Census Day,” and though minds all around America are occupied by concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to conduct this constitutionally-mandated decennial process. Census officials are urging everyone residing in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, to make sure they and their families are included in this most important count.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Ernest Peterson, 62, was taken into custod ...
Man accused of making bomb threat arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When a Pahrump resident could not get logged on to his home computer, he decided to make a phone call to Valley Electric Association at approximately 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly held a press conference on ...
Deputy recovering from injuries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective is recovering after being shot while investigating a stabbing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Monday, March 16, fire crews were dispatched for a repor ...
Fire extinguishes self but claims life of Pahrump man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of structure fires within the past week, with at least one fatality reported.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health partnering with Nye for COVID-19 testing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been a point of major contention in recent weeks as states grapple to keep pace with demand and though testing supplies are being stretched thin, Serenity Health, through its lab, has managed to secure enough kits to partner with Nye County to conduct drive-up testing in three local communities.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips opened in late 2019 in Pahrump. The ...
Fish and chips restaurant open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new local business has moved into Pahrump hoping to bring the fresh catch of the sea to the residents of Pahrump.

Jeff Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Chili Cook Off in Pahrump brings in $5k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 8th Annual Silver State Chili Cook Off took over Petrack Park March 14 and 15, drawing people from all walks of life for two days of chili tasting and community fun, with all of the proceeds earmarked for one of the Pahrump Valley’s well-known nonprofit organizations, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization and its No to Abuse program.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Las Ve ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Worst-case scenarios aren’t the only scenarios
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Coronavirus fatality predictions have become frequent talking points – even though they presented an inflated picture. We are living in a news climate where the scarier the factoid, the more credibility it can claim.

Getty Images Nevadans do not have to worry about evictions, as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has si ...
Sisolak orders stay on all evictions in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine made an announcement on Sunday, March 29 that will have many in the state breathing a sign of relief. Residents no longer have to worry about losing their home or business location if they are unable to make their rent or mortgage payments in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.