106°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Walmart announced another round of associates’ bonuses

Staff Report
July 30, 2020 - 1:02 pm
 

Walmart on Tuesday announced it will pay out another special cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and health & wellness also will receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

U.S. associates, excluding salaried office associates, employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and it will pay out on Aug. 20. This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion, in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”

Walmart also announced that it has made the decision to close Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” Furner said. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people died after a rollover crash along Gamebird Road ...
Two die following rollover crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal Buffalo Soldier members William Crenshaw, left, Oll ...
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year
Staff Report

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.