Walmart announced another round of associates’ bonuses

Walmart on Tuesday announced it will pay out another special cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and health & wellness also will receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

U.S. associates, excluding salaried office associates, employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and it will pay out on Aug. 20. This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion, in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”

Walmart also announced that it has made the decision to close Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” Furner said. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date.