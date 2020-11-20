55°F
News

Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers

Staff Report
November 19, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location, and associates will load orders into customers’ vehicles. Walmart also offers delivery, with a fee of $7.95 or $9.95.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Walmart will hire more than 20,000 seasonal associates in its eCommerce fulfillment centers across the country.

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Walmart customers have more than 157,000 associates ready to fill grocery orders for all the big meals, as well as pick holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

“It makes me proud to think six years ago we started with only a few hundred personal shoppers, and today, they’re crucial to providing services like pickup and delivery that our customers have come to see as essential,” said Tom Ward, Walmart senior vice president of customer product. “Our stores have really focused on convenience over the last few years, and that’s allowed us to quickly shift to the changing needs of our customers.”

Ward said customers can choose no-contact pickup and delivery options that work best for their busy schedules. And unlike other services, there is no markup on items; an item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.

Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location, and associates will load orders into customers’ vehicles. Walmart also offers delivery, with a fee of $7.95 or $9.95. Express delivery in two hours or fewer is also available for an additional $10.

Walmart+ customers can get unlimited free deliveries. Membership pays for itself with just two deliveries each month.

“Given customers’ lives were busier even before COVID-19, roles like the personal shopper will continue to be important parts of our business,” Ward said. “We’re excited about the work they’re doing and the service they’ll provide to our customers, now and into the future.”

Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.

NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.