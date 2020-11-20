Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Walmart will hire more than 20,000 seasonal associates in its eCommerce fulfillment centers across the country.

Walmart customers have more than 157,000 associates ready to fill grocery orders for all the big meals, as well as pick holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

“It makes me proud to think six years ago we started with only a few hundred personal shoppers, and today, they’re crucial to providing services like pickup and delivery that our customers have come to see as essential,” said Tom Ward, Walmart senior vice president of customer product. “Our stores have really focused on convenience over the last few years, and that’s allowed us to quickly shift to the changing needs of our customers.”

Ward said customers can choose no-contact pickup and delivery options that work best for their busy schedules. And unlike other services, there is no markup on items; an item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.

Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location, and associates will load orders into customers’ vehicles. Walmart also offers delivery, with a fee of $7.95 or $9.95. Express delivery in two hours or fewer is also available for an additional $10.

Walmart+ customers can get unlimited free deliveries. Membership pays for itself with just two deliveries each month.

“Given customers’ lives were busier even before COVID-19, roles like the personal shopper will continue to be important parts of our business,” Ward said. “We’re excited about the work they’re doing and the service they’ll provide to our customers, now and into the future.”