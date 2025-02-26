Want to help combat childhood hunger this summer? Here’s how

Las Vegas Review-Journal file Summertime can be a tough time for youth living in food-insecure households and the Nevada Dept. of Agriculture is working to combat that problem with its Summer Food Service Program. Under the program, children ages 18 and younger can receive free meals, no questions asked, but the program needs sponsors to participate and ensure the greatest reach possible.

For thousands of children across the Silver State, the meals they receive while attending school play a major role in blunting the impact of food insecurity - but when the school year comes to an end and the cafeterias close for the summer, those children lose access to this valuable resource.

This is why the Nevada Dept. of Agriculture (NDA) created its Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded initiative that provides reimbursement to entities willing to step up and help keep kids fed over the long weeks of summer vacation. The NDA is currently seeking sponsors for the 2025 program and organizations in the Pahrump Valley and all throughout Nye County are encouraged to take part.

“The need for health nutrition does not end when school lets out for the summer. The Summer Food Service Program fills that gap by providing good, nutritious food that’s ‘in’ when school is ‘out’,” the NDA reports. “Through the Summer Food Service Program, children may receive up to two meals, one meal and a snack, or two snacks every day.”

In 2024, the NDA reported that 1.1 million meals made their way into the hands, and stomachs, of children in Nevada. Past sponsors for the program have included Three Square Food Bank, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, churches, city parks, schools and more.

Last year, the Nye County School District had several sites for the program, including at Amargosa Elementary, Rosemary Clarke Middle School, Floyd Elementary, J.G. Johnson Elementary, Manse Elementary and Pahrump Valley High School. NDA Public Information Officer Melanie Sanchez Hernandez noted that in the past, there have also been sites in Beatty and Tonopah but of course, the more sites available, the more students can be served.

“This program is vital to ensuring Nevada’s students have access to nutritious meals and snacks year-round,” NDA Community Nutrition Supervisor Lindsay Talbot stated. “We rely on community partners to help us reach as many students as possible during the summer months.”

Eligible sponsors include public or private nonprofit schools; local, municipal, county, tribal or state government; private nonprofits, public and private nonprofit camps; public or private nonprofit universities or colleges; and community and faith-based organizations. Sites can include schools, recreation centers, playgrounds, churches, community centers, day camps, residential summer camps, housing projects, migrant camps or on Indian reservations.

“Sponsors must be organizations that are fully capable of managing a food service program,” the NDA noted. “You must follow Summer Food Service Program regulations and be responsible, financially and administratively, for running your program.”

Meals and snacks are to be made available to youth ages 18 and younger, with no questions asked.

Organizations interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Talbot at 702-668-4582 or LTalbot@agri.nv.gov no later than Friday, March 28.

To find sites serving summer meals call 866-3-HUNGRY or 877-8-HAMBRE

For more information visit agri.nv.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com