Want to win $10k? Get your tickets now!

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club has a long history of service in the community, providing all sorts of support, including building wheelchair ramps for those in need. Several years ago, retired veteran Bud Santivasci (left) was blessed with such a project, a huge improvement for his quality of life. Funds from events like the Cash Extravaganza help fund these kinds of projects and much more. (Rotary Club)

As part of its good works in the community, the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley created the First Responders Reflection Area at the Calvada Eye in 2016. Funds raised at the club's annual Cash Extravaganza are what help Rotary in its mission to complete projects like this one. (Rotary Club)

Pahrump is a hot and sunny place and knowing the importance the NyE Communities Coalition's Activities Center plays in the area, the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley donated a metal awning shade structure for the building, just one example of the type of work this club does for its community each year. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club hosts an annual September 11th Remembrance Ceremony on the anniversary of the tragedy, inviting residents out to commemorate the lives of those lost as a community. Selling T-Shirts and other 9/11 items helps bring in additional revenue for the club's charitable works. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Rotary Club Bell is a symbol of order and discipline at its meetings but it often rung at significant moments, too. The club's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony always includes a ringing of the bell at the times when each of the four planes crashed on that fateful, tragic day. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club's annual Cash Extravaganza is a longtime local event that residents have come to anticipate greatly each year. With a $10,000 grand prize available for one lucky winner, tickets to the event sell quickly so potential attendees will want to get theirs as soon as possible for this October 2025 event. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Imagine the electrifying excitement of winning $10,000. That's what local resident Sherry Starbuck felt in 2021 when she was the winner of the grand prize at the Pahrump Rotary Club's Cash Extravaganza. Tickets for this year's event are now on sale and they are going fast. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

Who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to win $10,000? Now, combine this with the chance to simultaneously support a nonprofit that has a big impact on the lives of community members and you’ve got one of the most exciting events of the year — the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s annual Cash Extravaganza.

The event isn’t scheduled to take place for another three months but readers won’t want to wait around. The Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza is hugely popular and it’s an event for which tickets are in high demand.

“If you haven’t purchased one, they are going fast,” Rotary Club member Dr. Tom Waters announced earlier this month. “This year the tickets for the $10,000 drawing are only $100. The $100 is tax deductible; you do not need to be present to win. Only 350 total tickets will be sold. Those are excellent odds.”

With the event landing the Saturday prior to the spookiest holiday of the year, the theme for the 2025 shindig is “Halloween.” Attendees are encouraged to put together costumes that are sure to impress as those with the most eye-catching attire will win prizes for Best Dressed. All kinds of other prize drawings will be held, too, at no additional cost and there are plans in the works for a silent auction as well. There will also be “Entertainment, fun, fun and more fun,” Waters enthused.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Rotary Club, this is an international organization whose main focus is bettering communities around the world. Through a variety of programs and an all-volunteer force, club chapters work daily to promote service above self.

Locally, the Pahrump chapter of Rotary was chartered in 1987 and its members have been involved in a plethora of philanthropic doings over the years. With donations to other valuable causes, events such as the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, building wheelchair-accessible ramps for residents in need, scholarships for students and so much more, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club has become one of the valley’s most impactful nonprofits.

“The Rotary Club of Pahrump is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace,” the local club’s website details. “Whether you’re a veteran volunteer or new to community service, we’re looking for members who want to apply the ideal of service in their personal, business and community life.

“The Rotary Club of Pahrump is dedicated to our community and our members. We play an active roll in contributing to Pahrump, our youth and supporting Rotary International. We are proud to be members of Rotary District 5300 and Rotary International and our members participate in both district and international projects,” the group’s website continues.

Summarizing this community-oriented approach, Waters encouraged, “Just remember all the good things that Rotary does for our community, our teachers, our students, etcetera. They are celebrating over 30 years of service to our community. They need, and want, your support.”

A $100 Cash Extravaganza ticket gives one entry into the $10,000 cash drawing and allows two people to attend the extravaganza. Multiple tickets can be purchased. Dinner will also be available at an additional cost of $35 per person. Checks can be made payable to Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

To buy tickets, contact Waters at 702-379-3449 or email twaters2015@gmail.com

“Remember that you do not need to be present or in the area to win because we will contact you,” Waters emphasized.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s annual Cash Extravaganza is set for Saturday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 W. Leslie St.

For more information visit PVRotaryClub.org or the group’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com