News

Water companies urge flushing before reopening

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 19, 2020 - 5:17 pm
 

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of our customers may have temporarily closed businesses, churches, school buildings, rental properties or vacation homes,” wrote Michael Phillips, vice president of external affairs for the companies in a public service announcement. “Water that is held unused in pipes while the buildings are closed can become stagnant and produce undesirable tastes or odors when the building is reopened and water use is returned to normal.”

To avoid these problems, Phillips recommended precautionary actions to minimize water quality complaints when buildings or homes reopen. The building plumbing, including water heaters, should be thoroughly flushed before reopening for normal use.

Thorough flushing includes operating all sink, tub, shower and toilet fixtures. Safety equipment, such as eye washes, safety showers and fire sprinkler systems might also require assessment and necessary maintenance. Water features inside and outside buildings, hot tubs/spas and cooling towers also can require attention.Phillips told the companies’ customers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very detailed information on reactivating plumbing systems after dormant conditions on its website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html

Meanwhile, Great Basin issued an update regarding the reopening of the company’s offices, which will be a phased reopening aided by the company’s Incident Command Team. Each location will implement its reopening plan with the help of local office staff to ensure the plan meets the needs of each unique office location.

The company stated it will be conservative in making decisions regarding opening office locations.

As guidance from public health organizations and governments has evolved during the pandemic, additional procedures have been added to Great Basin’s critical visitor protocol.

Visitors who are in a company office for less than two hours will not be permitted to use a restroom or break facilities, and all visitors must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and contact the appropriate Great Basin representative before going to the location. No visitors who have been in contact with someone who has been confirmed or is suspected to have a positive case of COVID-19 will be permitted in any Great Basin facility.

Great Basin has formalized a self-screening policy for employees who are not working remotely exclusively. This policy provides guidance for employees on how to screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to starting the workday. If an employee goes through the screening process and is found to have potential COVID-19 symptoms, the employee is to contact Human Resources and remain at home.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joseph Cavalieri, 41, was arrested for all ...
Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart announced a new round of bonuses in mid-May. With t ...
Walmart announces bonus for associates
Staff Report

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Jill Moe/Desert Farming Initiative The Desert Farming Initiative is providing safety tips and i ...
Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips
Staff Report

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Area first responders were dispatched to the intersection of ...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

PVYA cancels summer program
PVYA cancels summer program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada’s self-response rate is 57.9%, compared to th ...
Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.