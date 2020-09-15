Web-based system streamlines travel reimbursements for vets

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System allows users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims at any time via Access VA, a secure single sign-in web-based portal for multiple VA applications.

“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process, making it easier for users,” VASNHS Executive Director William Caron said. “BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”

BTSSS has many advantages. It reduces the need for completing hard-copy claim submissions in person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method, and it provides an easy to use web-based application that allows users to enter their claims over the internet via AccessVA.

The system ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features, and it can authenticate the veteran or beneficiary by VA PIV card or a DS Logon Level 2 account.

With BTSSS live, use of travel claim kiosks will be discontinued.

VASNHS will, however, still accept in-person and hard-copy claim submissions. For information on eligibility for travel pay, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site.