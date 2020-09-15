73°F
Web-based system streamlines travel reimbursements for vets

Staff Report
September 15, 2020 - 4:35 pm
 

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System allows users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims at any time via Access VA, a secure single sign-in web-based portal for multiple VA applications.

“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process, making it easier for users,” VASNHS Executive Director William Caron said. “BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”

BTSSS has many advantages. It reduces the need for completing hard-copy claim submissions in person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method, and it provides an easy to use web-based application that allows users to enter their claims over the internet via AccessVA.

The system ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features, and it can authenticate the veteran or beneficiary by VA PIV card or a DS Logon Level 2 account.

With BTSSS live, use of travel claim kiosks will be discontinued.

VASNHS will, however, still accept in-person and hard-copy claim submissions. For information on eligibility for travel pay, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site.

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

University of Nevada, Extension Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go Fro ...
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file
BLM to reduce wild horse numbers in Diamond Complex
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District Office, Mount Lewis Field Office planned a wild horse gather within the Diamond Complex located just north of Eureka on the Diamond Mountain Range in the first part of September.

The USPS has mailed voters a postcard with information on how to vote by mail, including how so ...
Voters receiving postcards with inaccurate information
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Monday that postcards sent to voters have inaccurate information about voting this year in the state.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020.
All Pahrump bars serving once again
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Area bar owners in Nye County sought shelter from the state mandate’s put in place due to COVID-19 by taking steps to reopen their businesses.