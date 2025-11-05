Weekend fundraiser aims to support volunteer fire district

The volunteer crew is currently made up of three EMTs and five firefighters. “We’re excited about it and every little bit helps,” said Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Southern Inyo Fire Protection District Robin Flinchum. (Southern Inyo Fire Protection District)

A movie marathon at the fundraiser will showcase the “Weird Tales” films, a series that explores the mysteries of Death Valley. Ted Faye, the filmmaker behind the movie series, will be at the screening for a question-and-answer. (Gold Creek Films)

The 18th Annual Southern Inyo Fire Protection District (SIFPD) fundraiser returns to Tecopa, California this weekend. Funds raised at the event will help support the rural California fire district. (Southern Inyo Fire Protection District)

The 18th Annual Southern Inyo Fire Protection District (SIFPD) fundraiser returns to Tecopa, California, this weekend, and this year it is in the form of a community flea market.

“We’re excited about it and every little bit helps,” said Chairperson of the Board of Directors of SIFPD, Robin Flinchum. “And, the idea too, is just to have fun in the community.”

SIFPD’s community flea market will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Tecopa Community Center, located at 400 Tecopa Hot Springs Rd. Funds raised at this weekend’s event go toward supporting the local fire and rescue organization. The event’s outdoor flea market will feature classic closet treasures, but local artisans will also be present.

“Usually, our community comes out and people are incredibly supportive,” Flinchum told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Root beer floats, from local Tecopa business Death Valley Brewing, will be sold at the fundraiser. Silk screening for clothes will be available, and SIFPD merchandise will be featured.

“It’s a family-oriented, happy kind of little festival thing,” Flinchum explained. “So, there’s just good feeling in the air and it should be a good day all around.”

Inside the Tecopa Community Center, a movie marathon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will showcase the “Weird Tales” films, a movie series that explores the paranormal activity and mysteries inside and around Death Valley. Ted Faye, the filmmaker behind the movie series, will be at the screening for a question-and-answer.

“I think the event is going to be a lot of fun,” Flinchum added.

SIFPD’s volunteer crew is currently made up of three EMTs and five firefighters. Flinchum added that fundraisers like the one on Saturday greatly help the SIFPD.

“I’ve been volunteering as a behind-the-scenes person with SIFPD for 18 years. I do that because I value what they [the volunteers] do,” Flinchum detailed. “I have tremendous admiration for the volunteers in this community.”

For more information about the fundraiser, visit sifpd.org.

For further questions about the event, contact Robin Flinchum at rkflinchum@earthlink.net.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com