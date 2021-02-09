47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Weekend VA COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pahrump full

Staff Report
February 9, 2021 - 12:24 pm
 
Updated February 18, 2021 - 5:30 pm
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 6 at the Pahrump VA Clinic. He is one of more than 400 veterans to receive the vaccine over the two-day clinic.

The Pahrump VA Clinic scheduled for this weekend has no more available appointments.

The clinic, hosted by the Veterans Health Administration, Southern Nevada Healthcare System, had 248 people sign up for vaccinations, said John Archiquette, public affairs specialist with VASNHS.

The clinic is set to occur on Saturday at the Pahrump VA Clinic. The Sunday clinic was canceled.

For more information about future vaccination clinics in Pahrump for veterans that are 65 years of age or older, call 775-727-7535 to schedule an appointment. Veterans will be scheduled for their second dose exactly three weeks from the date that they receive their first dose.

First vaccine doses

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7.

This was the first time VASNHS had administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Staff from the VAMC joined Pahrump VA nurses and the Nye County Fire Department to deliver the first round of vaccinations to veterans ages 70 and older during the two-day clinic. The clinic was held on the weekend so it wouldn’t interrupt vaccine distribution operations occurring throughout the week at the VAMC.

“We were excited about the vaccine when we first heard that it was being administered at the medical center, but there was always an underlying concern that we were so far away from being able to access the vaccine,” said Bill Carl, physician assistant at the Pahrump VA clinic. “Many of our veterans here in Pahrump are older and find it difficult to travel so far, so when it was announced that the VA would be bringing the vaccine to our facility, the veterans were just thrilled.”

Vietnam-era veteran Frank Duszynski Jr. was the first in line to receive his vaccine at 8 a.m. Saturday. “I feel like I’ve been ducking and dodging COVID all year,” said the 72-year-old former Army military policeman. “When the VA called me to offer me the vaccine, I jumped at the chance. I feel like the VA is taking care of me and is conscious of our health.”

Since giving the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 16, VASNHS has delivered more than 14,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled more than 2 billion tonnes of mat ...
Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its p ...
Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a goo ...
Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Katherine Stocks
State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator
Staff Report

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joel Spencer, a director on the Goldwell ...
Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Workmen are making progress on the conver ...
Exchange Club conversion underway
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug.6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Ford backs proposed rule on banking discrimination
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in a comment letter supporting the Federal Reserve’s proposed rule to strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Ind ...
Te-Moak Tribe names officers for tribal court
Staff Report

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada announced the formal establishment of its tribal court consistent with its constitution and with the tribe’s sovereignty. The investiture of the judges, prosecuting attorney, court clerk and bailiff were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Tribe’s facility.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event ...
Cortez Masto bill would aid training for in-demand jobs
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., reintroduced legislation to promote education and training — including registered apprenticeship programs — for workers in in-demand industries. The Working On Rewarding and Keeping Employees Resilient Act will ensure employees have access to good-paying careers in skilled jobs throughout Nevada and the nation.