Welfare check after neighbor’s call leads to arrest

A local woman is facing a charge of unlawfully calling 911, again.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputy Xavier Gideon was dispatched to a residence to check on the welfare of an unknown woman after a resident informed dispatchers the woman was yelling for someone to call 911.

“The unknown female had a phone in her hand and the reporting party was unsure why the unknown female didn’t call 911 herself,” Gideon’s report stated. “Upon arrival to the area I located a female who was walking from house to house screaming to call 911. I recognized this female from prior law enforcement contact as Mary Rittersdorf.”

Gideon’s report went on to state that he offered to help Rittersdorf but she continued to walk away yelling for 911.

“Mary walked up to the front door of the residence where she began to yell out for 911,” according to the report. “I made contact again with Mary and advised her that I was here to help her. When questioned about what kind of help was needed, Mary stated she was being stalked by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives. I was out with Mary earlier in the day where she refused assistance and did not report any emergency to me. Mary stated that she did not have any emergency needs when questioned.”

Gideon’s report also noted that Rittersdorf within the last week called 911, but there was no emergency.

“We have had incidents where Mary was calling the sheriff’s office and reporting incidents that were later determined untrue,” the report stated. “Mary violated Nevada Revised Statute (NRS), 207.245, due to the fact that she called 911, though she did not have any actual perceived emergency. Mary was placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where she was booked accordingly.”

