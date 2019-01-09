Wells Fargo assisting veterans

Wells Fargo &Company and Scholarship America announced they are accepting applications for the 2019 Wells Fargo Veterans Scholarship and Wells Fargo Veterans Emergency Grant Programs.

In 2016, Wells Fargo committed $2 million over a four-year period to fund the programs and assist veterans and spouses of veterans with disabilities succeed in getting the education they need for careers they choose.

To date, Wells Fargo and Scholarship America have awarded 72 scholarships and 135 emergency grants.

“Scholarship America is proud to collaborate with Wells Fargo on the company’s Veterans Scholarship and Veterans Emergency Grant Programs,” said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO.

Applications for the scholarship program are being accepted through Feb. 28, 2019.

For more information and details on the program, go to www.wellsfargo.com