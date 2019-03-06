Wells Fargo makes donations

Loomis armored bank truck is parked outside a Wells Fargo branch at 1121 Las Vegas Blvd South on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Wells Fargo announced it has increased its philanthropic impact in 2018 by donating $444 million to nearly 11,000 nonprofits to help communities and people in need.

The company has been committed to local communities throughout its 167-year history and has increased its philanthropy 25 times over the past 28 years, the company said in a recent statement.

In collaboration with thousands of community leaders, Wells Fargo concentrated its 2018 philanthropy on addressing urgent community issues.

Wells Fargo team members also donated two million hours of volunteer time in 2018. More than 96,000 team members across the U.S. volunteered at local schools, food pantries, homes for veterans and underserved families, animal shelters and more.

Wells Fargo offers 16 hours of paid volunteer time annually.

Wells Fargo said it has a long tradition of helping its team members during times of financial hardship.

In 2018, $6 million in emergency grants for team members were made available in the company’s WE Care Fund.