Westerlund selected as new Tonopah town manager

Following the most recent meeting of the Tonopah Town Board, the town of Tonopah has a new public face in Joe Westerlund, who has been officially selected to fill the position of Tonopah Town Manager.

Joe Westerlund has been picked by the Tonopah Town Board as the new town manager.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joe Westerlund has been an active part of the Tonopah community for many years. In this file photo from 2017, he and Lisa Westerlund are pictured helping serve the meal at the Crab Crack hosted by the Tonopah Elks Lodge.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows former Tonopah Administrative Manager Chris Mulkerns at left, who shared the duties of acting town manager with Joe Westerlund, at right, prior to her retirement. Westerlund has now been selected as the new official town manager.

“The town of Tonopah is excited to announce that longtime employee Joe Westerlund was promoted to town manager by the Tonopah Town Board at their meeting held Aug. 25, 2021,” a press release from the town stated, with Westerlund telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “I am honored to have been promoted to town of Tonopah manager and look forward to new challenges. I will represent Tonopah to the best of my ability and focus on what the community needs.”

According to the release, Westerlund is more than familiar with Tonopah and has laid down some very deep roots in the area.

He has spent a majority of his life in Tonopah and is a proud graduate of Tonopah High School. He began his career at the Tonopah Test Site and then joined the town of Tonopah staff in 2010. He and his wife also own a successful small business in Tonopah, M &K Enterprise.

Westerlund has spent the last six years as the Tonopah Public Utilities utility manager and already has some experience with managing the town itself, having spent time sharing the position of acting Tonopah town manager with former administrative manager Chris Mulkerns. Mulkerns, however, recently made the decision to retire from her duties in Tonopah and make the move back to her home state of Michigan and Westerlund will now assume sole responsibility for the town manager’s functions.

“Westerlund was a Tonopah High School basketball coach, as well as a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Tonopah,” the release highlighted. “Westerlund served as president of the club for many years. Westerlund also actively participated in organizing the annual Jim Butler Days celebrations and was the host of the Nevada State Pro Armwrestling Tournament.”

Westerlund has his work cut out for him as town manager but he expressed his optimism for the future, noting that he has a wonderful group of staff members to support him and help keep the town of Tonopah and its many facets operating smoothly.

“Westerlund believes that his staff makes a great team,” the release stated. “The town of Tonopah and Tonopah Public Utilities only have fourteen full-time employees but operate and maintain the town and TPU offices, Tonopah Convention Center, Tonopah Historic Mining Park, Tonopah Fairgrounds and Arena, Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool, Joe Friel Sports Complex, all town parks, as well as the water and sewer utilities.

“Westerlund plans to continue improving his hometown and the quality of life in Tonopah by continuing developments such as water and sewer upgrades, park additions such as a basketball court at Jim Butler Park, parking lot improvements at the downtown plaza and convention center and many others,” the release goes on to read. “He hopes to continue Tonopah’s economic growth by expanding Tonopah’s tourism programs, increasing convention center reservations and working with the Tonopah Main Street Program.”

The town of Tonopah office is located at 140 S. Main St. and can be reached via email at town@tonopahnevada.com or by calling 775-482-6336. For more information about Tonopah visit www.tonopahnevada.com

