86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

WGU offers new military appreciation scholarships

Staff Report
May 6, 2021 - 2:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the sc ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the school's first commencement ceremony at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Saturday, May 21, 2016.

Western Governors University Announces Military Appreciation Scholarship

$2,500 Scholarships Available for America’s military personal and their families

In honor of the service and sacrifice that active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their spouses make, Western Governors University is offering a Military Appreciation Scholarship, which will ease tuition cost and allow military personnel and their families the opportunity to advance their education.

Each scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and can be applied to any of WGU’s more than 60 career-focused degree programs in business, education, IT and health care. Average tuition at WGU is approximately $7,000 per year, and the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree program is two and a half years. This scholarship provides students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality degree.

“At WGU, we recognize and honor the sacrifice and dedication it takes to serve our country,” said WGU Regional Vice President Rick Benbow, who oversees WGU Nevada. “That’s why we work hard to make educational opportunities available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families and this scholarship is one small way we can show our appreciation for their service to our country.”

WGU has been named one of the “Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities” for 10 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine for demonstrating a strong commitment to helping servicemen and women apply their knowledge and life experiences toward a high-quality degree that will open career opportunities.

New and enrolling WGU students may apply for the scholarship now. Each scholarship will be credited to the student’s account at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, current competency and other considerations.

To learn more about WGU’s support for service members, visit wgu.edu/military.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
See those lights in the sky? More could be coming.
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sky watchers got their fill of objects in the sky after the launch of dozens of communications satellites Tuesday.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Biden plan could mean 83K jobs in Silver State, researcher says
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 80,000 child care and prekindergarten jobs could be created in Nevada if President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan comes to fruition, new research shows.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., stated her opposition on ...
Citing current efforts, Rosen opposes ‘vaccine passports’
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Tuesday she does not support requiring vaccine passports for local events, pointing to continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts and improving vaccination rates.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered half-staff in honor of law enforcement memorial ceremony
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada state flags to half-staff at the state capitol and state public buildings and grounds beginning Thursday until sunset in honor of the 2021 Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Several shots fired in local neighborhood
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The sounds of gunfire and loud music led to the arrest of a Pahrump man on Sunday, May 2.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Live chat added to state vaccine website
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health and Immunize Nevada have partnered to bring users of Nevada’s vaccine portal a live chat option.

Nevada Department of Transportation Road work planned in Nye County will affect both the north ...
Delays expected on US 95, near Highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists heading through the area of U.S. Highway 95, just south of Highway 160, should expect delays up to 30 minutes on Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Zipper and the Ring of Fire, courtesy of Paradise Amusem ...
Balloon festival returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Numerous families and individuals turned out for the four-day Pahrump Balloon Festival.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An illegal 40-acre marijuana grow operation was recently di ...
Marijuana grow site discovered in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The discovery of a marijuana grow site in Death Valley National Park has led to the temporary closure of a remote, rarely visited section of the park.