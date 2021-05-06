WGU offers new military appreciation scholarships

Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the school's first commencement ceremony at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Saturday, May 21, 2016.

Western Governors University Announces Military Appreciation Scholarship

$2,500 Scholarships Available for America’s military personal and their families

In honor of the service and sacrifice that active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their spouses make, Western Governors University is offering a Military Appreciation Scholarship, which will ease tuition cost and allow military personnel and their families the opportunity to advance their education.

Each scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and can be applied to any of WGU’s more than 60 career-focused degree programs in business, education, IT and health care. Average tuition at WGU is approximately $7,000 per year, and the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree program is two and a half years. This scholarship provides students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality degree.

“At WGU, we recognize and honor the sacrifice and dedication it takes to serve our country,” said WGU Regional Vice President Rick Benbow, who oversees WGU Nevada. “That’s why we work hard to make educational opportunities available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families and this scholarship is one small way we can show our appreciation for their service to our country.”

WGU has been named one of the “Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities” for 10 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine for demonstrating a strong commitment to helping servicemen and women apply their knowledge and life experiences toward a high-quality degree that will open career opportunities.

New and enrolling WGU students may apply for the scholarship now. Each scholarship will be credited to the student’s account at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, current competency and other considerations.

To learn more about WGU’s support for service members, visit wgu.edu/military.