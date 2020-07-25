WGU unveils its largest scholarship program yet

Western Governors University will award $800,000 nationally in scholarships to busy adults who would like to earn a college degree on a schedule that fits their lives.

Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the school's first commencement ceremony at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Saturday, May 21, 2016.

The “Back to School” Scholarships is WGU’s largest scholarship offering to date. Since 2015 there have been 31 such scholarships awarded in Nevada.

The scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student and is open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU, including programs in business, information technology, education and health professions. New students can now apply for the scholarship through Sept. 20, 2020.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $625 per four-month term, renewable for up to four terms.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program. Scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency and other considerations.

“This scholarship changed my life,” said Amanda Ogle, a recent WGU scholarship recipient. “It allowed me to get my teaching degree and inspire my children, current students and future students to follow their dreams, persevere and experience the success that comes from determination.”

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter.

WGU serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 153,000 graduates in all 50 states.

To learn more about WGU’s “Back to School” Scholarships or to apply, visit www.wgu.edu/B2S