News

WGU unveils its largest scholarship program yet

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2020 - 5:48 pm
 

Western Governors University will award $800,000 nationally in scholarships to busy adults who would like to earn a college degree on a schedule that fits their lives.

The “Back to School” Scholarships is WGU’s largest scholarship offering to date. Since 2015 there have been 31 such scholarships awarded in Nevada.

The scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student and is open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU, including programs in business, information technology, education and health professions. New students can now apply for the scholarship through Sept. 20, 2020.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $625 per four-month term, renewable for up to four terms.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program. Scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency and other considerations.

“This scholarship changed my life,” said Amanda Ogle, a recent WGU scholarship recipient. “It allowed me to get my teaching degree and inspire my children, current students and future students to follow their dreams, persevere and experience the success that comes from determination.”

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter.

WGU serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 153,000 graduates in all 50 states.

To learn more about WGU’s “Back to School” Scholarships or to apply, visit www.wgu.edu/B2S

Screenshot This screenshot taken July 21 shows Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott L ...
Nye’s emergency management director Scott Lewis defends legitimacy of COVID-19 numbers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an already divided America, the COVID-19 pandemic has created yet another point of contention for society, with those adhering to the government’s mandates and guidelines being labeled as “sheep” and those refusing to do so being named conspiracy theorists who do not care about the safety of others.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
North Canyon Homes gets green light, new subdivision planned for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After having a request for a development agreement outlining 67 houses on 16 acres of land on the north side of the Pahrump Valley denied by the Nye County Commission earlier this year, applicant Ken Murphy was back before the board on July 21 with a modified version of the agreement that ultimately met with approval.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Phillip Peng, represented by Defense Attorney Brent Percival ...
December trial date set for animal abuse suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump man arrested on an animal cruelty charge more than two years ago appeared for an arraignment hearing before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Robert Lane on Monday, July 20.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Stacie and David Hiebert present a check to Southern N ...
$2,500 presented to Nye search and rescue following First Responders Appreciation Picnic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, local couple Stacie and David Hiebert set out on a mission. They wanted to show area first responders that despite the extreme negativity being publicly channeled toward law enforcement officials in recent weeks, there are still many people who are truly grateful for the jobs these professionals do every single day, and the results of that effort did not disappoint.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pahrump Valley Winery in Pahrump on Friday, July 28, 20 ...
Taps cease at Pahrump winery
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Typically the patron is left with having to settle the check before they leave a restaurant or a bar. But on this round, the bartender was the one left needing to settle the tab—with the tab being left open for roughly a year; and it still hasn’t been settled.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Photo of Comet Neowise captured along Hig ...
Comet Neowise gleams over Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Comet Neowise is leaving its mark on earth while it glides through the black abyss of space – with its brilliant lights caught on terrestrial cameras by individuals all over the desert floor, from Las Vegas to Death Valley, and beyond.

Charlie Myers, former Elko County Commissioner and Sgt. Ben Jenkins' uncle, eulogizes Sgt. Benj ...
Memorial held for slain NHP officer
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A memorial for Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was slain while trying to assist a stopped motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, on March 27, was held in Elko earlier this month.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Individuals wh ...
Task force warns Nevadans about unemployment scams
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force recently has received reports suggesting that personal identifying information of some present and past Nevada residents is being used to file fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension The University of Nevada, Reno Extension has weekly educat ...
Extension aims to help small business connect
Staff Report

With COVID-19 decreasing face-to-face interaction, it is more important than ever for small businesses to connect successfully with their customers — and potential customers — through their websites and digital media.