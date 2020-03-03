47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

WGU’s new initiative to help connect students with job skills

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 2, 2020 - 4:45 pm
 

Western Governors University has partnered with a labor market analytics firm to help map the skills and competencies WGU students acquire that employers are looking for in the job market.

WGU has partnered with Emsi, a labor market analytics firm headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, for its recent initiative.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, competency-based university, “WGU is building on its legacy of student-focused innovation to further align its workforce-relevant curriculum to the most current and pressing employer needs by surfacing value and real-time career insights to students as they work their way to degrees.”

“Job seekers want to know what skills to learn that will translate into a successful career or promotion, so the creation of a personalized learning pathway that incorporates those skills and competencies will help students match their credentials with what employers want,” said Dr. Marni Baker Stein, WGU provost and chief academic officer, in the release. “WGU is building a comprehensive skills map across industries to serve as the ‘operating system’ that will maximize value to students by providing career-relevant programs, a clear way to communicate value to employers, and data-driven career assistance.”

Emsi has an open skills library that identifies nearly 30,000 skills, which are based on skills identified in hundreds of millions of job postings, resumes and other professional profiles. The open skills library is updated every two weeks, according to WGU’s release.

“Using artificial intelligence, the Open Skills Library will be used to match WGU’s competency-based curriculum with a list of workforce-relevant skills, allowing WGU to tailor the student learning journey even further by focusing on specific skills and competencies that match a learner’s goals,” WGU’s release stated.

“There is a lot of inefficiency in the labor market because three critical sectors – people, businesses and higher ed – have struggled to understand each other,” said Emsi Executive Vice President of Higher Education Luke Jankovic in the release. “Essentially, they need to speak the same language and we believe skills is that language. WGU is a real trailblazer in this work and their model is one of the truly innovative practices in higher ed today. We are eager to support this work so that more people can be connected to good work and so more good work can find the talent it needs to succeed.”

WGU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology and in health, which includes nursing.

For more, head to nevada.wgu.edu or call 877-214-7005.

Contact Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times During a Nye County Sheriff's Office press conference on Fri ...
Deputy on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after shooting at a fleeing suspect in Pahrump. Neither the suspect, nor the deputy, were injured during the foot chase.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was teeming with area resident ...
Pahrump’s 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March 6
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans of Pahrump and the surrounding areas looking for resources and information should mark their calendars for Friday, March 6 when the Pahrump Committee for Veterans Issues will host its 4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

 
Nevada Republican activist says he caucused for Sanders
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada GOP activist said he re-registered as a Democrat last weekend and offered Sen. Bernie Sanders as his first choice.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak joins other Nevada Democrats in calling for end of caucus
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The governor joined other top state Democrats Tuesday in calling for Nevada to retire party-run caucuses to chose a presidential candidate and switch to primaries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Kehoe, age 22, of Pahrump, was arrested on suspicion ...
Pahrump man accused of running over motorcyclist multiple times arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash where the Nye County Sheriff’s Office alleges that he intentionally ran over a motorcyclist multiple times near an intersection north of State Route 372, along S. Blagg Road.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upwards of 85 vendors, along with a few new ones this year s ...
Changes may be coming to Pahrump Balloon Festival
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There may be some changes coming for the annual Pahrump Balloon Festival next year, due to what occurred on the most popular day of the event this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis, ri ...
Private ambulance service approved for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is now poised to have its own private ambulance service, following a split decision by the Nye County Commission to allow OptimuMedicine, a Las Vegas-based company, to provide medical transport services to the town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attorney Tom Gibson, left, and commercial kennel operator Va ...
Commission votes down appeal of denial for kennel permit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents near the area of Homestead Road and Bond Street are hoping to finally see some relief of their longstanding frustrations about a large-scale commercial kennel operation in their neighborhood, with kennel operator Vasili Platunov once again denied permission to house a large number of sizable canines on his property on the south side of Pahrump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group files petition to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A group called “Fight for Nevada” has filed a petition with the secretary of state’s office seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, primarily because of a gun control bill passed by the 2019 Legislature.