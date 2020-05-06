What should employers consider amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Brian Bradford, attorney at Fisher Phillips, an employment and labor law firm in Las Vegas, speaks about what employers should consider when it comes to employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradford spoke with Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan.
