What to know about this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows former U.S. Senator Dean Heller speaking with attendees at a past Lincoln Day Dinner. The 2023 event is scheduled for February 11.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Lincoln Day Dinner regularly attracts a large crowd, as evidenced by this photo of the 2018 event.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A prime rib buffet dinner will be served at this year's Lincoln Day Dinner, which will also include door prizes, a silent auction and guest speakers.

This February, members of the Grand Ol’ Party will come together for an evening of conservative-likemindedness during the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner.

A tradition for more than 40 years, the Lincoln Day Dinner has been shared between two of the valley’s Republican groups — the Nye County Republican Central Committee and the Pahrump Valley Republican Women. Last year’s event was handled by the committee but for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican women’s organization is at the helm.

“The last Lincoln Day Dinner held by the Pahrump Valley Republican Women was in 2019,” member Debra Gaylord-Thomas told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “The members and associates are really excited to be hosting it again this year!”

The event will kick off with a social time before everyone settles in for the meal, to be served buffet style and to include prime rib with a variety of sides. Keynote speaker for the evening will be Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei. Newly elected Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill will be speaking, too, and guests will have the chance at a variety of door prizes.

So as to raise as much funding as possible, the Lincoln Day Dinner will offer a variety of silent auction items upon which attendees can bid, as well. “Our silent auction and door prizes will range from a campaign poster for President Nixon to an electric pizza oven and everything in between, including multiple baskets,” Gaylord-Thomas enthused.

She added that the Pahrump Valley Republican Women will be celebrating a full 42 years in the community this year and the group’s activities have ranged from service projects and donated gift bags to work on Republican campaigns and efforts to get ballot measures either passed or rejected. The money raised at the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner, however, will be primarily used to fund the group’s scholarship program for students at Pahrump Valley High School.

“Tickets for the event are in high demand, with people purchasing one or two tickets to entire tables of eight at a time,” Gaylord-Thomas reported. She said the group will be tabulating a head count today but anyone who might be interested in a last-minute ticket can contact her to see about the availability of tickets at the door. She can be reached at 530-216-0529.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 each.

For more on the Pahrump Valley Republican Women visit the group’s Facebook page or call 909-229-2693.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

