What to know before school starts in Nye County

School begins for many Nye County students on Tuesday, Aug. 9 , and district officials are encouraging students and their parents and guardians to prepare accordingly ahead of time.

Horace Langford Jr./Times Bonanza The Nye County School District Transportation Department has issued guidance for students riding the bus.

School begins for many Nye County students on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and district officials are encouraging students and their parents and guardians to prepare accordingly ahead of time.

“The start of the school year is the most hectic, but we want to make it a smooth experience,” said Tim Wombaker,

student behavior management coordinator for transportation at Nye County School District. “Please listen and look for calls and postings from the schools your children are attending this upcoming year.”

The district and school websites have specific information that you will find very valuable to start the year, he said, especially the beginning and end times for each school.

Those schedules are located in the Parent Portal of the website.

“We want to make sure each child eligible to ride the bus is scheduled and pick-up/drop-off times are clear,” Wombaker added.

Parents and guardians can access and update information through their Infinite Campus accounts. Before school starts, they should check the accuacy of records there — especially if they have moved.

“Double-check the phone number accuracy in IC when checking information,” Wombaker said. “Many calls are coming out over the next few weeks with important information.”

A list of immunization requirements for elementary and seventh-grade students can also be found online.

In addition to the Infinite Campus account, the district and individual schools often post updates to their websites and Facebook pages. Parents and guardians can check there for supply lists ahead of the beginning of school.

“We appreciate you reviewing these expectations with your child to ensure positive experiences from the first day of school to the very last,” Wombaker said.

For questions regarding school transportation, call 775-727-2443.