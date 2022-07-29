93°F
weather icon Rain
Pahrump NV
News

What to know before school starts in Nye County

Staff Report
July 29, 2022 - 7:01 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Times Bonanza The Nye County School District Transportation Department has ...
Horace Langford Jr./Times Bonanza The Nye County School District Transportation Department has issued guidance for students riding the bus.

School begins for many Nye County students on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and district officials are encouraging students and their parents and guardians to prepare accordingly ahead of time.

“The start of the school year is the most hectic, but we want to make it a smooth experience,” said Tim Wombaker,

student behavior management coordinator for transportation at Nye County School District. “Please listen and look for calls and postings from the schools your children are attending this upcoming year.”

The district and school websites have specific information that you will find very valuable to start the year, he said, especially the beginning and end times for each school.

Those schedules are located in the Parent Portal of the website.

“We want to make sure each child eligible to ride the bus is scheduled and pick-up/drop-off times are clear,” Wombaker added.

Parents and guardians can access and update information through their Infinite Campus accounts. Before school starts, they should check the accuacy of records there — especially if they have moved.

“Double-check the phone number accuracy in IC when checking information,” Wombaker said. “Many calls are coming out over the next few weeks with important information.”

A list of immunization requirements for elementary and seventh-grade students can also be found online.

In addition to the Infinite Campus account, the district and individual schools often post updates to their websites and Facebook pages. Parents and guardians can check there for supply lists ahead of the beginning of school.

“We appreciate you reviewing these expectations with your child to ensure positive experiences from the first day of school to the very last,” Wombaker said.

For questions regarding school transportation, call 775-727-2443.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nestled between Tire Works and the Nye County Veterinary Cli ...
Pahrump development on the upswing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Commercial development has taken a serious hit over the past two years, but things finally seem to be returning to a pre-pandemic pace and Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner said the valley is now seeing an increase in interest from commercial developers.

Getty Images Those acting as caregivers for their loved ones can receive one-time funding assis ...
State program helps caregivers with unexpected absences
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When acting as a caregiver for someone struggling with an illness, injury or disease, it can be difficult to respond to unexpected situations that require the caregiver to step away from their loved one. For this reason, the state of Nevada has a program available that aims to relieve caregivers of this kind of stress and allow them the flexibility to find temporary care for their loved one while they undertake a necessary task.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Countywide planning commission in the works
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The results of the 2020 Census were released last year, showing that the total population of Nye County had climbed to 51,591 residents. As a result of that boost in population, the government of Nye County must begin to follow an assortment of Nevada laws that did not apply to it before, one of which requires the establishment of a countywide planning commission.

NASA seeks 23K acres in Nye County for research
NASA seeks 23K acres in Nye County for research
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

NASA has proposed to withhold roughly 23,000 acres of land in Railroad Valley, Nevada. This is a dried up lake bed that is still home to many springs in the northeastern part of Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump artist David Squier works on a piece for Bonnie Spr ...
Pahrump sculptor’s work included piece at Bonnie Springs
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thousands of locals and tourists once frequented Bonnie Springs, a former attraction about 48 miles southeast of Pahrump which included an 1880s western town replica created by local resident David Squier, desert wildlife sculptor.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2021 shows the crowd at Petrack Park fo ...
Pahrump seeks vendors for 57th annual Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival is just about two months away and town officials are busy organizing all the details for the four-day shindig but they cannot make the Fall Festival happen all on their own.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victor and Annette Fuentes at their Patch of Heaven Christ ...
Fed up with longstanding battle, camp owner plans to reopen Carson Slough
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After years of legal battles over water rights, Patch of Heaven Christian Camp owners say they will take matters into their own hands and restore the flow of a waterway to their property. Here are the plans.