66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Wildfire at national security site fully contained

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2021 - 8:42 am
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

The Nevada National Security Site Fire &Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that a wildfire that had been burning at the security site was declared “fully contained and extinguished,” NNSS said in a release.

The Southern Bench wildfire, which burned on 1,000 acres of NNSS property, north of Area 12 of the site, was first reported on Aug. 24. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The size of the fire had remained unchanged since Aug. 30.

“The fire did not burn in any contaminated areas,” NNSS said. “There was no off-site risk to the public. No structures or assets were damaged. No injuries were reported.”

The fire was reported as confirmed on Aug. 26. The fire was previously reported to be burning on 1,000 acres at NNSS and on 5,000 acres at the training range, according to NNSS’ social media stream.

NNSS Fire &Rescue has monitored the fire since it was first confirmed on Aug. 26. NNSS stated on social media that the fire was inaccessible due to the remote terrain, where firefighters were not fighting the wildfire. At that time, the fire was listed by NNSS on social media at 489 acres, but was later updated to 1,000 acres.

According to a National Interagency Coordination Center Incident Management Situation Report on Thursday, the Southern Bench Fire in total had burned across 21,000 acres overall.

For more, head to the NNSS Twitter page at https://twitter.com/NNSANevada and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NNSANevada

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
New chiropractic clinic arrives in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye ...
Rough Hat solar field subject of next Pahrump public lands committee meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is bordered by thousands of acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and these lands have become the target of a variety of solar energy projects in recent years, with yet another slated for nearly 3,400 acres near the southern border of the town, dubbed the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th Annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic was held o ...
Remote Area Medical clinic serves hundreds in Pahurmp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic took place for the sixth consecutive year this past weekend and throughout the two-day event, hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were given the chance to have their lives bettered with free medical services, including general health exams, vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses and, one of the most consistently popular features of these annual clinics, dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Population of Nye County grows to over 51k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census was conducted last year and after many long months of awaiting the results, the new population figures for states, counties, cities and towns all around the United State have now been officially released. According to the data from the decennial census, Nye County and Pahrump have both seen an upswing in population over the past 10 years while several other communities in the county have experienced population declines.

 
Bob Herbert remembered as ‘patriarch of the Guard in Nevada’
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday memorial ceremony in Las Vegas honored the service of longtime Nevada Army National Guard leader Bob Herbert, who was also an aide to then-Sen. Harry Reid. Herbert died Sept 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors at the Beatty Museum view images from local Beatt ...
Beatty Museum work from featuring local photographer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Works by longtime Beatty photographer and writer Richard Stephens are now on display at the Beatty Museum with an opening show planned later this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. William Craig, an Internal Medicine physician at Pahrum ...
Local doctor Craig remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expressions of sympathy, shock and condolences have been pouring in on social media regarding the passing of Dr. William Craig, an internal medicine physician at Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare, where the message of his death was posted on Sept. 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee agenda is pi ...
Nye County Redistricting Committee members appointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is entering the redistricting process that comes as a result of the conclusion of the 2020 Census, with a total of seven members appointed to the newly formed Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee, which will hold its first public meeting next week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour made a trip to the Pahrum ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour makes stop in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery aid making its way into the state’s coffers, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office and the office of the Nevada governor have teamed up to host the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, an initiative aimed at gathering public input on how the state can best put those federal dollars to use.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hoping f ...
Annual ‘Faith and Blue’ event returns to Petrack Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s an opportunity for the community to join together with area law enforcement agencies and churches by way of an initiative known as “Faith and Blue.”