News

Wildfire fought near Beatty

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 20, 2020 - 11:39 pm
 

A call for “all available units” at 5:20 a.m., Monday, July 20, sent members of the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department scrambling to Fleur de Lis Road off Highway 95 north of Beatty. A large plume of smoke visible from town signaled a sizable fire.

The wildfire was located on property formerly owned by George and LaRene Younghans, who are now residents of Pahrump.

Beatty Fire Chief Mike Harmon said that the fire apparently started from an electrical box on a power pole between two ponds on the property.

The fire had plenty of fuel in the dry conditions, mainly burning creosote bushes and grasses, including cattails. Harmon said that some of the grass was six to eight feet tall.

It was fortunate that there was no significant wind at the time of the fire, so although it burned an estimated 10-20 acres, it was slow in advancing.

The fire department got help from David Spicer, whose ranch neighbors Fleur de Lis. He arrived with a skip loader and operator Charles Node. This piece of equipment enabled the fire fighters to establish a fire line to keep the fire away from structures and large trees on the property.

“That’s what you do,” said Spicer: “Help a neighbor. That’s what were here for, to help keep our community safe.”

Harmon said the fire was 98 percent contained by 11:30 a.m. Firemen returned to town at that time, but Harmon went back several times in the day to monitor hot spots.

“The edges were all cool,” said Harmon, “so we weren’t worried about hot spots in the black.”

Valley Electric employees were on the property later repairing burned power poles.

Richard Stephens is a free-lance reporter living in Beatty

Robert Nevarez
Man accused of driving wrong way on Highway 160 arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A potentially deadly situation along Highway 160 was prevented by two Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers just before midnight on Friday, July 3 when they saw a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was the keynote speaker at the 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South ...
Third recall attempt launched against Newsom
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Citing what it called “unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing school, independent contractors thrown out of work, exploding pension debt and now, a locked-down population while the prisons are empties,” Recall Gavin Newsom claimed more than 80,000 California voters have signed up to sign and circulate recall petitions in an attempt to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area sign is seen outside Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 24, ...
Spring Mountains NRA bans campfires because of fire danger
Staff Report

Because of extremely high fire danger, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has updated its Stage II Fire Restrictions to include no campfires in developed campgrounds and day use areas. The restrictions will remain in place until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, this photo sho ...
COVID-19 outbreak reaches Nye County detention centers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, COVID-19 has been steadily spreading throughout Nevada and though Nye County’s numbers remain low in comparison to the state as a whole, the county has certainly not escaped unscathed.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken from the presentation packet for the Nye County Schoo ...
Nye County School Board selects blend of three re-entry options
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After weeks of waiting and wondering, Nye County parents now know what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for their children. The precise details are still to be hammered out by the individual schools, but there is now a general overview of what the coming academic term will bring.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye encourages community to participate in CARES funding surveys
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is asking the public to participate in two important surveys regarding the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one focusing on small businesses and another centered on individuals and families, the results of which will help guide the county as it moves forward during the public health crisis.

Anthony Kitchingham
Clark County man accused of making bomb threat at Pahrump DMV arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Clark County resident who was refused service at Pahrump’s Department of Motor Vehicles field office, is being accused of threatening to blow up the building, according to Nye County law enforcement officials.