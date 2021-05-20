66°F
Wildfire more than doubles in size at Nevada National Security Site

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 20, 2021 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2021 - 5:23 pm
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 20 around 5:00 p.m.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 19 around 5:00 p.m.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada National Security Site as seen from Beatty Wednesday afternoon, May 20 around 5:00 p.m.

A wildfire burning in two remote areas of the Nevada National Security Site more than doubled in size on Thursday due to weather and high winds, according to NNSS. No injuries or damage to structures has occurred, according to NNSS.

The fire burning in Areas 18 and 30 at NNSS increased to an estimated 13,658 acres, according to an update on the security site’s social media at 2 p.m. on Thursday. NNSS reported the fire had grown to 5,000 acres on Wednesday on its social media.

NNSS reported in its Facebook on Thursday, “As of noon today, 15 air drops have been completed. The fire is not burning, and has not burned, in any contaminated areas. No structures or assets are in danger.”

Smoke was first reported at NNSS on Monday, and Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a wildland fire in the northern section of the site at that time. NNSS reported on Tuesday on social media that Area 18 and 30, both remote areas, were the regions being affected by the fire that has burned on approximately 5,000 acres as of Wednesday, according to NNSS.

Bureau of Land Management assets were also reported to be on the ground to support in the Cherrywood Fire at the site as of Tuesday.

