News

Wine, chocolate tasting goes virtual for Adelson Hospice

Staff Report
October 13, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 

Nathan Adelson Hospice will be hosting the first Sweet Notes, a wine, chocolate and song virtual event, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Attendees will indulge in a delicious, one-of-a-kind interactive experience led by world-class sommelier Harley Carbery and chocolatier Dayleen Coleman while they enjoy a mini-concert by America’s Got Talent contestant, Daniel Emmet. There will also be a special appearance from comedian Brad Garrett, a friend of Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Tickets to the event start at $50 for the program and five-piece box of truffles delivered or available for pickup. The $250 VIP package offers a private Q&A chat after the show with Carbery, Coleman and Emmet, as well as hand-delivered bottles of select wines (valued at $100 per bottle) donated by Johnson Brothers of Nevada and gourmet chocolate truffles to donors’ homes prior to the event.

“While we are disappointed that we can’t hold our live events this year, Sweet Notes will allow us to connect virtually with the community and beyond,” Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel said. “Donors can savor artisanal chocolates and fine wines while supporting two critical causes, our Pediatric Hospice Program and our Families in Need Program.”

End-of-life care is never easy for a family and especially difficult when the patient is a child. The Pediatric Hospice Program responds to the individual needs of children with life-limiting conditions as well as their families. The program includes the services of trained hospice medical professionals, in-home care, medications, support to caregivers and bereavement counseling.

The Families in Need Program provides relief to patients and families who need help with everyday necessities such as household supplies or assistance with utility bills while a family member is facing a life-limiting illness. With the pandemic creating hardships for so many, the Families in Need program has provided more than $58,000 in assistance.

VIP Sweet Notes Experience attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $250 per person. Sweet Notes tickets without wine are $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling Stephanie Forbes at Nathan Adelson Hospice at 702-787-3575 or online at https://one.bidpal.net/sweetnotes

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the oldest, largest and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day. For more information, visit www.nah.org

