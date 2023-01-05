Winners of ‘2022 Best of Pahrump’
The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce will recognize winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump” business competition at an upcoming gala. More than 5,000 responses were received, according to chamber officials.
“The competition this year was very competitive and super close with nearly 5,000 responses received,” Chamber officials reported on Saturday, in a post on social media.
Chamber officials will host a Black & White Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino to recognize the winners of the competition. Tickets are $45 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. Deadline to register for the event is Jan. 13.
Here’s a look at who will be honored at the ceremony:
Best Animal Services/Veterinarians: Animal Care Center of Pahrump
Best Attorney: J.K. Nelson Law, LLC
Best Auto Sales/Service: Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza
Best Bakery: O Happy Bread
Best Bank: Meadows Bank
Best Bar: Artesian Cellars
Best Beauty Salon: New You Salon
Best Burger/Sandwiches: Mom’s Diner
Best Chiropractor: Spring Mountain Medical
Best Coffee & Tea: Java Junkies
Best Contractor: Avena & Sons Electric, LLC
Best Dentist: Affordable Family Dental
Best Doctor: Spring Mountain Medical
Best Entertainment Venue: Artesian Cellars
Best Fast Food: Roberto’s Taco Shop
Best Fitness/Wellness: Fitness For 10
Best Home & Garden Services: Star Nursery
Best Hotel/Lodging: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pahrump
Best Insurance Office: State Farm Insurance – Brian Strain
Best Non-Profit: Tails of Nye County
Best Pizza: Nicco’s Pizza Italian Restaurant
Best Real Estate Office: Nevada Realty
Best Restaurant: Mom’s Diner
Best Shopping: Smith’s Food and Drug