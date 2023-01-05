Winners of ‘2022 Best of Pahrump’

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce will recognize winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump” business competition at an upcoming gala. More than 5,000 responses were received, according to chamber officials.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Mom's Diner welcomed U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Oct. 7, 2022. Mom's Diner was named Best Restaurant by voters in the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's "2022 Best of Pahrump" awards.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Chief Operating Officer Pam Tyler prepares a panini sandwich, which is one of the many menu items offered at Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery. The winery was named Best Entertainment Venue by voters in the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's "2022 Best of Pahrump" awards.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump.” The honors are given to local business owners annually in a number of superlative categories as chosen by the voting public.

“The competition this year was very competitive and super close with nearly 5,000 responses received,” Chamber officials reported on Saturday, in a post on social media.

Chamber officials will host a Black & White Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino to recognize the winners of the competition. Tickets are $45 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. Deadline to register for the event is Jan. 13.

Here’s a look at who will be honored at the ceremony:

Best Animal Services/Veterinarians: Animal Care Center of Pahrump

Best Attorney: J.K. Nelson Law, LLC

Best Auto Sales/Service: Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza

Best Bakery: O Happy Bread

Best Bank: Meadows Bank

Best Bar: Artesian Cellars

Best Beauty Salon: New You Salon

Best Burger/Sandwiches: Mom’s Diner

Best Chiropractor: Spring Mountain Medical

Best Coffee & Tea: Java Junkies

Best Contractor: Avena & Sons Electric, LLC

Best Dentist: Affordable Family Dental

Best Doctor: Spring Mountain Medical

Best Entertainment Venue: Artesian Cellars

Best Fast Food: Roberto’s Taco Shop

Best Fitness/Wellness: Fitness For 10

Best Home & Garden Services: Star Nursery

Best Hotel/Lodging: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pahrump

Best Insurance Office: State Farm Insurance – Brian Strain

Best Non-Profit: Tails of Nye County

Best Pizza: Nicco’s Pizza Italian Restaurant

Best Real Estate Office: Nevada Realty

Best Restaurant: Mom’s Diner

Best Shopping: Smith’s Food and Drug