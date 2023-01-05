45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Winners of ‘2022 Best of Pahrump’

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
January 5, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Mom's Diner welcomed U.S. Senate candidate ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Mom's Diner welcomed U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Oct. 7, 2022. Mom's Diner was named Best Restaurant by voters in the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's "2022 Best of Pahrump" awards.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Chief Operating Officer Pam Tyler prepares ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Chief Operating Officer Pam Tyler prepares a panini sandwich, which is one of the many menu items offered at Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery. The winery was named Best Entertainment Venue by voters in the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's "2022 Best of Pahrump" awards.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump.” The honors are given to local business owners annually in a number of superlative categories as chosen by the voting public.

“The competition this year was very competitive and super close with nearly 5,000 responses received,” Chamber officials reported on Saturday, in a post on social media.

Chamber officials will host a Black & White Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino to recognize the winners of the competition. Tickets are $45 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. Deadline to register for the event is Jan. 13.

Here’s a look at who will be honored at the ceremony:

Best Animal Services/Veterinarians: Animal Care Center of Pahrump

Best Attorney: J.K. Nelson Law, LLC

Best Auto Sales/Service: Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza

Best Bakery: O Happy Bread

Best Bank: Meadows Bank

Best Bar: Artesian Cellars

Best Beauty Salon: New You Salon

Best Burger/Sandwiches: Mom’s Diner

Best Chiropractor: Spring Mountain Medical

Best Coffee & Tea: Java Junkies

Best Contractor: Avena & Sons Electric, LLC

Best Dentist: Affordable Family Dental

Best Doctor: Spring Mountain Medical

Best Entertainment Venue: Artesian Cellars

Best Fast Food: Roberto’s Taco Shop

Best Fitness/Wellness: Fitness For 10

Best Home & Garden Services: Star Nursery

Best Hotel/Lodging: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pahrump

Best Insurance Office: State Farm Insurance – Brian Strain

Best Non-Profit: Tails of Nye County

Best Pizza: Nicco’s Pizza Italian Restaurant

Best Real Estate Office: Nevada Realty

Best Restaurant: Mom’s Diner

Best Shopping: Smith’s Food and Drug

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Nye voters will decide diesel tax in special election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In mid-2021, Nye County Public Works began gathering input on the possibility of creating a Nye County-specific diesel tax, at a rate of 5 cents per gallon. Now voters will decide.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been a ...
Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Wilson fulfilled a life-long dream of hunting big game ...
DAN SIMMONS: The hunt for new possibilities
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a new year with new opportunities and possibilities. Now it is time to set our priorities and make plans. My friend Bill Wilson did just that this past year as he set his sights on an African Cape Buffalo safari in Zimbabwe.

 
Michele Fiore’s last Las Vegas City Council votes questioned
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Michele Fiore’s move to Nye County in November has raised questions about the legitimacy of her last votes on the Las Vegas City Council and her appointment to a Pahrump Justice Court bench.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of a Dec. 3 ...
3 Nye County officers treated after inhaling smoke
Staff report

Three Nye County Sheriff’s officers were treated for smoke inhalation Friday, following a fire that destroyed a double-wide manufactured home on the 4000 block of Retread Road on the westside of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews arrived at a crash on South Highway 160 ...
Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Occupation job search employment issues job classified ad unemployment searching
Nye County looks to fill multiple job vacancies in 2023
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The positions include everything from deputy district attorney and chief deputy treasurer to food services workers and executive legal secretaries. Here’s what they pay.