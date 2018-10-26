Witches bewitch Beatty community

Downtown Beatty was totally bewitched Friday evening, Oct. 19, as the streets filled to overflowing with witches.

When Ann Grace and Mary Seale, proprietors of Studio 401, planned for their first annual Witches Walk, they never expected such a turnout.

A week before the event, Grace said, “We thought we’d get maybe 20, but we’re now up to 50. I don’t even know 50 women in Beatty!”

The final count would be 64, not counting the men who horned in on the event, insisting they were warlocks.

Some of the ladies’ costumes were minimal—maybe a witch’s hat.

Others were quite elaborate, including ghastly makeup and facial prosthetics. Some were dark and scary; others colorful and flamboyant. Gennie Lisle decided to come as a cowgirl witch, with chaps, boots, and spurs, and a home-made broom that included a stuffed toy pony and her daughter’s old saddle.

As they arrived at Studio 401, the ladies drew name tags with their new witch names, by which they would be known during the evening.

The group first walked over to the Beatty Museum, where they enjoyed appetizers and punch while checking out artifacts and the Basin and Range art exhibit that will be at the museum until the end of November.

From the museum they continued down Main Street (with some riding on an open trailer) to visit pubs and eateries for more food and drink, finishing up at the Stagecoach Hotel and Casino for dessert.

Carrie Radomski referred to it as a “frighteningly thrilling” time.

Another participant, Crystal Taylor, said it was “a great success, and good for the businesses—absolutely a lot of fun.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty