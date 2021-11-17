73°F
Woman, 27, dies while hiking in Death Valley

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
National Park Service Search teams found tracks matching the deceased woman’s hiking boots in the vast Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. The 27-year-old woman was said to have been an experienced hiker. The Inyo County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death.

Death Valley National Park officials and the Inyo County Coroner Office are investigating the death of a female hiking in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes area.

As stated in a news release, the 27-year-old woman died earlier this month while she and her aunt started their hike from the sand dune parking lot around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“The pair split up around 11:30 when the aunt returned to the parking lot and the woman said she would return in one or two hours,” according to the release. “The woman was an experienced hiker. After a few hours, the aunt hiked back into the dunes but was unable to locate her niece.”

The release went on to state that the aunt contacted park rangers around 5 p.m. to report her niece had not returned, while park rangers were unsuccessful in locating the woman that evening.

Additionally, a larger group of park rangers searched the area the following morning when, at approximately 9 a.m., one of the search teams found tracks matching the missing woman’s hiking boots.

“The deceased woman was found at 9:22 a.m.,” the release stated. “She was in the flats north of the sand dunes, about one and a half miles from the parking lot. Park staff used a wheeled carrier to carry her body to the parking area. The Inyo County Coroner Office is investigating, however, foul play is not suspected.”

Officials have not released the name of the deceased.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Which is the right path, university, community college or vo ...
November is National Career Development Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Dreaming of what a person wants to be when they grow up is a common theme all throughout childhood but once the conclusion of their high school years is looming, it is time to stop dreaming and start contemplating that question in earnest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows exploration drilling at the Tonopah lithiu ...
Tonopah Lithium Corp eyeing unique lithium deposit worth billions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the world’s technology ever-advancing and lithium a key component of the batteries that power everything from cellphones to automobiles, the mining of this valuable mineral is booming. Companies all across the globe have been rushing to get in on the lithium craze and this branch of the mining industry is expected to be a huge moneymaker long into the future, with trillions of dollars to be made by those who can locate and effectively extract lithium from the various deposits scattered around the planet.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Capt. Sam Brown made ...
Capt. Sam Brown vying for U.S. Senate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Capt. Sam Brown has plenty of experience in serving his country, but just because he is now retired from the military does not mean that his desire to serve has abated. Rather the opposite. Brown is now striking out into public service via the political arena and is hoping to snag the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the coming 2022 Nevada primary election, with the ultimate goal of unseating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the November 2022 general election.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wor ...
Nevada senators secure funding for Silver State communities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada State Fire M ...
Body found in Cathedral Canyon after fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A vehicle fire and subsequent explosion led to the discovery of a body in the area of Cathedral Canyon late last month.

 
$100M plan in the works to leave more water in Lake Mead
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The additional reductions in water use would go beyond what has already been implemented under existing agreements. Southern Nevada may contribute $20 million to the effort.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Discovery Harbour Resources expands in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. said in a press releases that Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, has provided details of its planned drill program at Fortuity 89, Nevada.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democrats’ redistricting plans advance in Nevada Legislature
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Meeting on the second day of a special legislative session on redistricting, lawmakers moved the two redistricting bills out of committee to the floors of their respective houses.

Applications open for Nevada education task force
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force.