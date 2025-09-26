Woman arrested after drugs were found at 2:00 a.m. traffic stop

On Friday, Sept. 19, at about 2:07 a.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a stopped vehicle. As the deputy approached the car, it made a U-turn. The car then came to another stop. It continued driving and then abruptly exited the road without signaling.

A traffic stop was conducted, and a woman driver was found inside the vehicle. The deputy asked the woman if she was OK. The suspect said she was lost and looking for her friend’s home. She provided her license, registration, and insurance. The deputy learned the woman was from Las Vegas. Another deputy and K-9 were requested to the traffic stop.

The K-9 alerted the authorities that something was inside the car. The woman told them that there was nothing inside that the dog should notice.

The woman’s vehicle was searched, and various drug paraphernalia was recovered, including a glass pipe, plastic straws, an empty baggie, and pieces of foil, some burnt and others unburnt. A small clear bag was found with two white rocks of an unknown drug.

The deputy interviewed the woman, and she admitted the rocks were fentanyl. The suspect told them it was approximately half a gram. She then told police the fentanyl was for the woman she intended to pick up and take back to Las Vegas. The suspect then claimed the woman was going to pay her $50 for the half-gram of fentanyl.

The narcotics later tested presumptively positive for fentanyl. The woman was placed under arrest.

According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the suspect was charged with one count of drug paraphernalia possession, one count of Schedule II controlled substance possession, and one count of failing to give an appropriate signal when required.

