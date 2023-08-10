76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Woman charged with indecent exposure after flashing drivers on Gamebird Road

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 10, 2023 - 12:56 pm
 
Nye County Detention Center Deborah Pernice
Nye County Detention Center Deborah Pernice

A Pahrump woman who had called dispatchers to report a disturbance in her neighborhood was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies after they arrived and said she stripped and exposed herself to drivers along a busy road.

Deputy responds

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, it occurred late last month when Deputy Nicholas Huggins responded to a call from Deborah Pernice.

Communication breakdown

“Upon arrival, I contacted Deborah, whom I identified from prior law enforcement contacts,” Huggins stated in the arrest report. “Upon questioning Deborah, she stated that she had an emergency but could not advise what it was. Deborah was speaking incoherently and I could not understand what Deborah needed.”

Driveway display

The report went on to state that while Huggins was speaking to Pernice’s neighbor, Pernice reportedly walked down her driveway into the open front yard of the residence, where she removed her shirt and pants, exposing her bare breasts and genitals, while facing Gamebird Road where multiple members of the public were driving by.

Fallen and can’t get up

“I then placed Deborah in custody,” according to the report. “While escorting Deborah to my patrol car, she began to forcefully pull away from me. Deborah then dropped her weight and fell to the ground.”

The report noted that Huggins ordered Pernice to stand up on her own feet, and she allegedly refused. Pernice forces the deputy to physically lift her to a seated position, the report said.

Police escort

“Deborah then refused to voluntarily walk to the patrol car, forcing me carry her to the patrol car and place her in the back seat,” Huggins said in the report. “Based on the results of my investigation, Deborah violated Nevada Revised Statute 201.220, that being, indecent exposure by exposing her bare breasts and genitals to the members of the public driving along Gamebird Road.

Not going quietly

The report also stated that Pernice violated Nevada Revised Statute 199.280, for allegedly resisting arrest by attempting to pull away from Huggins while throwing herself onto the ground and refusing to stand or walk to the deputy’s patrol car.

Pernice was subsequently transported to Desert View Hospital where she was medically examined, cleared, and transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Pernice’s bail was set at $4,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times American Legion Post #22 Commander Melinda Mills is pictured ...
Purple Heart sundown service salutes area veterans — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Gathering at the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, America Legion members were joined by members of the DAV as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199, along with dozens of civilians out to show their support.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical will return to Pahrump this October to p ...
Free medical clinic returning to Pahrump — how you can help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people in underserved communities across the globe by providing them with much-needed, no-cost medical services. However, RAM’s intent would be nothing without one very important element, volunteers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Constitution mining claim, located in the Belmont area, ...
County won’t sell Belmont mining claims after opposition from residents
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this year, Nye County began to look into the process necessary to sell the Constitution mining claim but once residents of the Belmont area caught wind of the potential sale, they came out in force to oppose it.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 Back to School Fair took place July 29 at Pahrump Va ...
Back-to-school: Nye students get ready for their big day back — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District students will begin heading back to the classrooms on Wednesday, Aug.8 and thanks to the combined efforts of the NyE Communities Coalition and many other partners, hundreds of those students are now prepared to face their educational challenges with brand new backpacks and plenty of useful supplies.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Purple Heart Day ceremony in Pahrump will take place on ...
Want to honor America’s injured heroes on Purple Heart Day? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Purple Heart Day will be observed all across America on August 7 and residents of the town of Pahrump will be able to gather for a special Sundown Ceremony to honor the occasion, with the America Legion Post #22 set to host the event as the sun makes its descent in the sky Monday evening.

Screenshot Pahrump Valley Academy officials Sable Marandi, right, Michelle Caird, center, and T ...
Nye County asked to authorize its first charter school
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Academy would initially teach kindergarten through fifth grade students with an option of expanding to instruct older students in the future.