Woman facing lewdness charge after incident at Petrack Park

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 3, 2023 - 7:00 am
 

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody on a lewdness charge after sheriff’s deputies received a report that she allegedly grabbed a juvenile’s penis while playing basketball.

On Saturday, April 29, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas Huggins responded to Petrack Park at approximately 5:12 p.m., to investigate the alleged incident.

“Upon arrival, I contacted a 14-year-old male who stated he was playing basketball at the park when a woman he did not know approached and called him a racial slur,” Huggins’ report stated.

Out of bounds

The juvenile also told Huggins that the female grabbed his penis during that time.

“He stated, ‘I felt my d*** swing,’” according to Huggins’ arrest report. “The juvenile stated that he then hit the female with a plastic bat in order to get her to stop touching him.”

The report went on to state that a witness provided Huggins with a photo of the female who allegedly grabbed the juvenile’s penis.

Additional deputies on scene managed to locate the female, identified as Clytee Phelps, 53, according to the report.

Illegal use of hands

“I was informed by the deputies that there were multiple witnesses who stated they observed Clytee approach and forcibly and intentionally grabbed the juvenile’s penis,” Huggins noted in his report. “The deputies informed me that Clytee stated she may have accidentally grabbed the juvenile’s penis while they were playing basketball.”

As a result of Huggins’ initial investigation, Phelps was found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 201.230, that being alleged lewdness with a child under 16 years of age by willfully and lewdly grabbing the juvenile’s penis with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust, passions and the sexual desires of Phelps, the report stated.

Phelps was subsequently arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where she faces one count of alleged lewdness with a child by a person over the age of 18.

Bail amount was set at $50,000.

