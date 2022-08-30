94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Woman in purple bikini arrested on drug charges at busy intersection in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2022 - 1:42 pm
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Angelica Jonak
(Nye County Detention Center) Angelica Jonak

A woman wearing only a purple bikini while traipsing along a busy roadway in Pahrump is facing charges after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said they found her at an intersection, intoxicated and in possession of drugs.

As stated in a sheriff”s office arrest report, on Saturday, Aug. 27, deputy Juan Arias was dispatched to 1141 S. Highway 160 in reference to a disturbance at approximately 12:29 p.m.

Dispatch advised him that the woman at the intersection of Postal Road, was reportedly standing approximately two feet from the curb.

Initial encounter

“The female was standing in the marked eastbound traveling of Postal Road,” Arias stated in his report. “I made contact with the female, who verbally identified herself as Angelica Jonak.”

While speaking to Jonak, Arias noted that he observed her to have pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and was unable to keep her balance, according to the report.

During the initial encounter, Arias said that Jonak denied consuming any alcohol or narcotics throughout her day.

Safety issues

Concerned for her safety, Arias told Jonak to sit down in the shade.

“Jonak had trouble sitting and I had to assist her in sitting down in the shade,” according to the deputy. “While Jonak sat in the shade, she made several erratic movements with her arms, including putting her arms straight up in the air. At one point, Jonak even began to fall asleep sitting up. I believed that Jonak, in her state, would have continued to walk on a roadway putting herself and others in danger by not knowing where she was walking to.”

Contraband located

During a search incident prior to her arrest, Jonak was found to be carrying Suboxone, which is a Schedule III narcotic, according to Nevada revised statutes.

A search warrant was applied for and approved by Judge Gus Sullivan.

While at the Nye County Detention Center, several attempts were made to obtain a blood sample from Jonak but ultimately only one vial of the sample could be collected, due to the condition of Jonak’s veins.

Arrest secured

Jonak was found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 484B.297, by allegedly being a pedestrian under the influence of a controlled substance in the roadway.

Jonak was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Her bail amount was set at $5,100.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hand-counting ballots may cost Nye County
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An interim legislative committee approved the request for a bill that would require counties that got money to buy voting machines to repay those funds if they opt to not use them.

A file photo from 2017 shows some of the more than 100 dogs Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov ...
Prosecutor: Dead puppies found in freezers of embattled Nye County kennel
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

It comes just days after authorities confiscated more than 300 dogs from a site in Amargosa Valley and arrested kennel operators on felony animal cruelty charges. Additional charges could be pending, the prosecutor says.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty is known as “Nevada’s Gateway t ...
How Death Valley road closures are hurting Beatty’s economy
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The town’s tourism economy relies heavily on Death Valley visitors, and with the road closures local hotels and motels estimate that they are losing around half their business.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
1 transported after school bus and car collide
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of crashes and structure fires last week. Here’s the rundown.

(Nye County Detention Center) Eddie Joan Plebani
‘Child of God’ tells deputy she is exempt from traffic laws during Amargosa Valley stop
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“Ms. Plebani went into a tirade explaining to me that she doesn’t have to have a driver’s license and that she’s privately insured and that she is a ‘child of God,’ free to travel on the roadway and does not have to obey any local laws and regulations,” according to a Nye County deputy who stopped the woman this week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Animal Shelter Grand Opening took place Wedne ...
Nye Animal Shelter Grand Opening hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with Nye County and the town of Pahrump were joined by shelter staff and community animal lovers this past Wednesday for a celebration marking the grand opening of the new Nye County Animal Shelter, which was completed this summer and is now open to the public.

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times The new state-of-the-art Nye County Animal Shelter is celebrati ...
Officials debut Nye County’s new $4.1M animal shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A project long desired by the community is now a reality and local officials will be celebrating the official grand opening of the new Nye County Animal Shelter this morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for 10 a.m.