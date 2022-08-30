Woman in purple bikini arrested on drug charges at busy intersection in Pahrump

While speaking to the woman, a deputy noted that she had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and was unable to keep her balance, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office report.

(Nye County Detention Center) Angelica Jonak

A woman wearing only a purple bikini while traipsing along a busy roadway in Pahrump is facing charges after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said they found her at an intersection, intoxicated and in possession of drugs.

As stated in a sheriff”s office arrest report, on Saturday, Aug. 27, deputy Juan Arias was dispatched to 1141 S. Highway 160 in reference to a disturbance at approximately 12:29 p.m.

Dispatch advised him that the woman at the intersection of Postal Road, was reportedly standing approximately two feet from the curb.

Initial encounter

“The female was standing in the marked eastbound traveling of Postal Road,” Arias stated in his report. “I made contact with the female, who verbally identified herself as Angelica Jonak.”

While speaking to Jonak, Arias noted that he observed her to have pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and was unable to keep her balance, according to the report.

During the initial encounter, Arias said that Jonak denied consuming any alcohol or narcotics throughout her day.

Safety issues

Concerned for her safety, Arias told Jonak to sit down in the shade.

“Jonak had trouble sitting and I had to assist her in sitting down in the shade,” according to the deputy. “While Jonak sat in the shade, she made several erratic movements with her arms, including putting her arms straight up in the air. At one point, Jonak even began to fall asleep sitting up. I believed that Jonak, in her state, would have continued to walk on a roadway putting herself and others in danger by not knowing where she was walking to.”

Contraband located

During a search incident prior to her arrest, Jonak was found to be carrying Suboxone, which is a Schedule III narcotic, according to Nevada revised statutes.

A search warrant was applied for and approved by Judge Gus Sullivan.

While at the Nye County Detention Center, several attempts were made to obtain a blood sample from Jonak but ultimately only one vial of the sample could be collected, due to the condition of Jonak’s veins.

Arrest secured

Jonak was found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 484B.297, by allegedly being a pedestrian under the influence of a controlled substance in the roadway.

Jonak was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Her bail amount was set at $5,100.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes