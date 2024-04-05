Women’s Expo will offer a ‘ladies day out’

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting its 4th Annual Women’s Expo this month and there is still time for area businesses and organizations to sign up to participate.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the inaugural Women's Expo shows vendors speaking with attendees about the various resources available locally.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo Women's Expo, formerly called the Women's Health Fair, shows an attendee speaking with representatives from Donna's Studio of Dance.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley will host its 4th Annual Women's Expo this month, giving area businesses and organizations the chance to connect with the ladies who call Pahrump home.

“SIPV is thrilled to announce its 4th Annual Women’s Expo, a celebration of women’s strength, resilience and empowerment,” a press release from the nonprofit reads. “The heart of SIPV beats for women and girls. Our mission is to empower them through programs that drive social and economic progress. The Women’s Expo is a vital part of our commitment to the community. Join us for a day of pampering, giveaways and camaraderie as we celebrate the remarkable women who shape our world.”

This event saw its beginning in 2019 as the Women’s Health and Wellness Fair and even in its inaugural year, it proved to be quite popular. The pandemic then hit, putting the event on hold in 2020 but it quickly made its return in 2022 and has since transformed into the Women’s Expo.

Time has also broadened the offerings available at the event, with the press release noting, “What began as a Women’s Health Fair has blossomed into an all-encompassing event that caters to every facet of a woman’s life.”

Attendees can expect a variety of vendors covering all sorts of feminine interests. “This one-day extravaganza is exclusively designed for women. Whether you’re passionate about fashion, dreaming of travel, seeking beauty tips or prioritizing self-care, the Women’s Expo promises something for everyone,” the press release states. “Explore a diverse array of vendors, each offering unique products and services. From exquisite jewelry by Jellyfish Jewelry, a local high-end jewelry maker, to the invigorating fitness sessions provided by Jazzercise, there’s no shortage of exciting experiences.”

The Women’s Expo will also offer educational opportunities, with attendees invited to join in an assortment of 30-minute classroom sessions focusing on topics such as insurance, health, legal matters and more, presented by experts in those fields.

The Women’s Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call event chair Paula Elefante at 775-209-3444 or email Kakelady430@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock@pvtimes.com