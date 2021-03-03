Woods named to board of the Children’s Cabinet

The Children’s Cabinet is pleased to announce Tracey Woods as a new member of its board of trustees.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tracey Woods

Before her retirement in 2020, Woods served as the senior director of government affairs for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

“We are excited to welcome Tracey to the board,” said Kim Young, executive director for the Children’s Cabinet. “Her professional experience and enthusiasm for the community will provide so much to the Children’s Cabinet and we are looking forward to all we can accomplish in Nevada.”

A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, Woods started her career with the Dolphin Group, a Los Angeles-based public affairs firm, where she managed legislative and regulatory issues for Kraft Foods, Miller Brewing and Philip Morris USA.

In 2003 she accepted a position with Forum Strategies and developed state and national public affairs programs for Mars, Inc., and in 2005 she joined the Retail Association of Nevada as vice president of government affairs responsible for all legislative activity.

Woods has served on many boards and community organizations, including the Nevada Discovery Museum, the Nevada Women’s Fund and the Nevada Division of Insurance Life and Health.

“I am thrilled to be part of the board of trustees for the Children’s Cabinet,” Woods said. “I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of this organization to continue to serve youth and families in need through all stages of childhood.”

Established in Reno in 1985, the Children’s Cabinet is a collaboration between the private sector and public agencies that offers services and resources to keep children safe and families together.

More than 11,000 Nevada families are helped every year through child care resources, education, work experience programs, crisis intervention and family counseling.

For more information, visit www.childrenscabinet.org