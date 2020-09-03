91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Workshop will help explain ‘supported decision making’

Staff Report
September 3, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

“Supported Decision Making in Nevada” will be the subject of a statewide virtual workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Supported decision making is now part of Nevada law, NRS 162.C. Supported decision making is a tool that allows people with a disability to retain decision making by choosing supporters to help them make their own decisions. They choose people they trust to help them gather and understand information, compare options and communicate their decision to others.

Registrants will be given the opportunity to submit questions at the time of registration. If you have a question about the virtual workshop or are needing an accommodation, please contact Diana Rovetti at rovetti@unr.edu.

The workshop is presented by the Self-Determination Law Project with logistics provided by the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities at the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Education.

This project is supported by the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities through grant funds from the federal Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Community Living grant #1901NVSCDD-01 and 25% matching funds appropriated by the Nevada Legislature under NRS 232.320, administered through the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the NGCDD or any other associated or supporting agency.

Persons may register at https://unr-vbepl.formstack.com/forms/sdm. Persons not having at-home access can attend at venues in Reno, Las Vegas and Elko.

The location of these sites will be given to registrants, and mask and social distancing will be required at these sites.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Extension This civic engagement series was designed and led by program c ...
‘Vote Your Voice’ 4-H program discusses importance of voting
Staff Report

As race and race relations have dominated the national conversation over the past few months, the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program brought the discussion to the local level in its program, “Vote Your Voice.” During this three-week virtual class, youth ages 17-19 learned about the importance of voting.

Getty Images State agencies are urging Nevadans to prepare for an emergency that would require ...
State agencies team to promote National Preparedness Month
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management, Nevada National Guard and Division of Public and Behavioral Health are partnering to participate in National Preparedness Month to encourage the public to plan for emergencies.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
COVID-19 cases drop, but testing also falling
Staff Report

Wednesday brought 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, according to the weekly teleconference with Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by RAM USA, was taken during the recen ...
Remote Area Medical appointment line now live
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with Remote Area Medical have made the decision to release the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment at the 2020 Pahrump RAM Clinic a full two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This conceptual drawing, included in the bidding package fo ...
New animal shelter on the horizon for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Animal lovers rejoice, Nye County is on the verge of moving forward with a project that the community has been clamoring for over and over again in recent years, a new animal shelter for the Pahrump Valley.

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Getty Images The town hall, “County Small Business Grant Program” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

David Marlon campaign David Marlon
Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.