Workshop will help explain ‘supported decision making’

“Supported Decision Making in Nevada” will be the subject of a statewide virtual workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Supported decision making is now part of Nevada law, NRS 162.C. Supported decision making is a tool that allows people with a disability to retain decision making by choosing supporters to help them make their own decisions. They choose people they trust to help them gather and understand information, compare options and communicate their decision to others.

Registrants will be given the opportunity to submit questions at the time of registration. If you have a question about the virtual workshop or are needing an accommodation, please contact Diana Rovetti at rovetti@unr.edu.

The workshop is presented by the Self-Determination Law Project with logistics provided by the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities at the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Education.

This project is supported by the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities through grant funds from the federal Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Community Living grant #1901NVSCDD-01 and 25% matching funds appropriated by the Nevada Legislature under NRS 232.320, administered through the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the NGCDD or any other associated or supporting agency.

Persons may register at https://unr-vbepl.formstack.com/forms/sdm. Persons not having at-home access can attend at venues in Reno, Las Vegas and Elko.

The location of these sites will be given to registrants, and mask and social distancing will be required at these sites.