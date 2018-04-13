Youth shoots himself at Walmart in Pahrump

There are few details emerging about a self-inflicted shooting inside the men’s restroom at the Walmart on Highway 160 on Wednesday evening.

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detective share information regarding Wednesday evening's self-inflicted shooting inside the men's restroom at Walmart on Highway 160. The person was transported via Mercy Air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas just after 8:30 p.m.

In a statement released at 8:30 p.m., Nye County Sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz said the unidentified male was quickly transported to the local Mercy Air Base for flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

“All we know at this time, is that there was a male, who suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Walmart, here in Pahrump,” he said Wednesday night. “He is being life-flighted, but we do not have an update at this time.”

The youth was on life support as of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Scores of comments expressing sorrow, sympathy and prayers for the young person, and his family have been posted on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, where a brief video news release regarding the incident was also posted by the sheriff’s office.

Two Nye County Sheriff’s Office vehicles escorted the ambulance transporting the young man to the Mercy Air Base a short distance away.

Boruchowitz said additional information will be provided at the appropriate time.

