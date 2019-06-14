95°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Yucca Mountain back on television

By Henry Brean Special to Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto made her first trip to Yucca Mountain as a U.S. senator recently to highlight how little has changed since her last visit.

With a CBS News crew in tow, the Nevada Democrat and former state attorney general toured parts of the project’s 5-mile exploratory tunnel and took in the view from the crest of the mountain 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas in Nye County.

A 1987 law designated Yucca Mountain as the permanent storage site for the nation’s spent nuclear fuel, but work there halted almost a decade ago after Congress and the Obama administration cut off funding for the project and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s review of its 2008 license application.

“I came out here when I was AG, and it looked like this. No different,” Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, said. “There’s nothing happening here.”

As Nevada’s senior senator, she hopes to keep it that way.

“We’re going to be talking to some of my colleagues about why Yucca is a non-starter and why we need to think of another policy, why consent-based siting is so important and science is important and why we as a country should be moving off of this,” Cortez Masto said.

Made-for-TV event

Nevada’s federal and state officeholders, Republican and Democratic, have long opposed the Department of Energy project, as have tribal leaders, business groups and environmentalists. Officials in Nye County, where Yucca Mountain is located, support further scientific and licensing work on the repository.

Bradley Crowell, director of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it is a risk the nation shouldn’t take and a burden Nevada shouldn’t have to bear.

“We don’t generate any nuclear waste in Nevada. We don’t have any commercial nuclear power, so it’s all coming from other places all across the country. That represents a safety risk as well,” said Crowell, who joined Cortez Masto. “It’s hundreds and hundreds of shipments over rail and road that would have to come to Nevada to put the waste here.”

William Boyle, the U.S. Energy Department’s director of radioactive waste science and technology, guided the made-for-TV tour and politely debated Cortez Masto and company for the CBS News cameras.

The site visit came less than a week after Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said he will seek an up-or-down vote on Yucca Mountain this year before he writes spending legislation to revive the project.

“We’ve had about a 35-year stalemate on this issue, and it’s time to break up the stalemate and come to a decision,” Alexander told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Then on May 29, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., renewed his call to “end the political games” and complete the licensing process for the repository in Nevada.

Political state of play

Opponents of the project scored a victory in May, when the House Appropriations Committee blocked funding for the license review.

When asked about Alexander’s call for a decisive vote on the matter, Cortez Masto said, “We’re going to fight and do everything we can to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

She said opponents in Nevada are not the ones “playing politics” with the nuclear waste issue.

“The politics of it is why we’re here today, because it got rammed down our throats,” Cortez Masto said.

The occasional tour is about all the activity Yucca Mountain sees these days.

Site custodian Bob Clark said he and his crew check on the site once a week and only go inside the tunnel every other week or so, mostly to look for errant wildlife or other problems.

Several owls have taken up residence in and around the tunnel’s south portal, and a songbird appears to be nesting inside the 25-foot-tall tunnel boring machine that has been parked at the site since it finished digging in 1996.

Clark said he once followed a perfect set of bobcat tracks two miles into the dusty tunnel but never saw the animal that made them.

Near the north portal, a pair of tent warehouses have been shredded by the wind, adding to the abandoned feel of the place.

Clark could only shrug. “No money to fix them,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, June 12 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $53 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag flies in Pahrump as shown in a file photo.
Flag Day ceremony in Pahrump honoring veterans
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced it will be holding a special “We Honor Veterans” pinning ceremony today, June 14 in Pahrump to coincide with Flag Day.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A Mercy Air helicopter as shown on a file photo taken ...
Air ambulance company responds to Pahrump transport cost concerns
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The director of communications and government affairs of Air Methods, the parent company of Pahrump’s Mercy Air, has issued a response regarding the circumstances of a Pahrump resident who was billed more than $50,000 for an air ambulance flight from Pahrump to a Las Vegas medical facility.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A landing zone for Mercy Air 21 was established just after ...
1 transported to UMC Trauma after Nevada Highway 160 crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded to what was described as a suspicious vehicle fire on Saturday, June 8 at approximately 9:41 p.m.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This report is for May 2019 unless noted. Duplicate names represent separate cases.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A very emotional and obviously delighted Laraine Babbitt is ...
Pahrump’s Laraine Babbitt crowned queen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grace, elegance and poise were on full display as the five lovely ladies competing in the 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant took to the stage before hundreds of avid attendees inside the Saddle West Showroom.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ena is a very large but very sweet Russian Mountain dog mix ...
Pahrump Animal Shelter services contract decision set for Tuesday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The current contract for operation of the Pahrump Animal Shelter is almost at an end and the Nye County Commission must make the decision as to which organization the new contract will be awarded to.

Screenshot/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the test page from the upcoming refreshed website of ...
Pahrump Valley Times refreshes its website
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The website of the Pahrump Valley Times — pvtimes.com — features a refreshed look unveiled this week.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times In an effort to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, ...
Nevada authorities looking to curb auto/pedestrian deaths
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A recent statistic from the Nevada Department of Public Safety revealed that between 2013 and 2017, 393 pedestrians lost their lives and 789 were seriously injured in auto/pedestrian crashes on Nevada’s roadways.