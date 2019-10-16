Yucca Mountain foe Nita Lowey retiring from Congress

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who was instrumental in blocking funding to revive the stalled Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, announced she will retire from Congress.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The south portal to a five-mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas during a tour for U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Friday, May 31, 2019.

WASHINGTON — A New York lawmaker instrumental in blocking federal funding to develop Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository announced Thursday that she would retire from Congress after 30 years of service.

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said she would not seek re-election following 16 terms representing affluent suburbs of New York City.

Lowey led the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which controls spending for all federal programs, including those under the Department of Energy. Her departure will create a scramble for a coveted seat.

“I am especially grateful to Chairwoman Lowey for her leadership in blocking the dangerous efforts to revitalize Yucca Mountain — and I look forward to working with her eventual successor to do the same,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

The Appropriations Committee earlier this year blocked an attempt to insert $130 million sought by the Trump administration into a spending bill to revive the licensing process to develop Yucca Mountain.

That process was halted in 2011 under the Obama administration.