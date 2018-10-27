Zooming through the air, Young Eagles head skyward in Pahrump

Pahrump children ages 8 to 17 were treated to a morning of high-flying fun during the annual Young Eagles rally held at the Calvada Meadows Airport on Oct. 13.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Young Eagles receive a pre-flight check before take-off on October 13.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Rory Rowsell prepares for her flight. Rory was participating in the Young Eagles rally for the fourth year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Rory Rowsell and pilot Randy Holland touch down at the conclusion of their flight.

Members of two separate chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association banded together to give youth the experience of a lifetime, the feeling of soaring through the air at breathtaking speeds, all in the hope of inspiring an ever-lasting love for all things flight-related.

“Everything, as usual, went according to preplanning. The Pahrump EAA Chapter #1160 and the Henderson Chapter #1300 have coordinated the ground and air movements to ensure a safe and educational experience for all kids and parents that attended,” Ralph Millard, EAA Chapter #1300 Young Eagles coordinator, said following the exciting day.

“The Young Eagles rally event is part of a national group of pilots that does this to promote aviation interests in our youth,” Millard said. “We have a yearly rally once a year at Henderson and Pahrump. The EAA organization has flown over 2 million kids since starting the Young Eagles flights.”

EAA Chapter #1160 President Glenna Wagner added: “This is all done by volunteers. We do this to introduce children to aviation. The children all had fun.”

Millard detailed that there were approximately 46 valley youngsters in total taking to the skies that morning, riding along in the planes of eight different pilots, including five from the Henderson EAA chapter and three from the Pahrump chapter.

The EAA is always looking to add to its ranks and all those with interest in airplanes and the many different aspects involved are encouraged to look up their local chapter and check it out. “Anyone can attend their local EAA meetings to learn about teaching aircraft building, flying and sharing some destination flights to different airports for the famous ‘$100 hamburger’ experience,” Millard concluded.

Wagner noted that the Pahrump EAA Chapter #1160’s next meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 3 at 1061 Interceptor Drive, just off Highway 160 near the Calvada Meadows Airport. “Nellis Air Force personnel will do the program for us,” Wagner said. “Anyone who is interested in aviation is invited.”

For more information on the Pahrump EAA Chapter #1160 visit www.1160.eaachapter.org

