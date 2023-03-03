58°F
Opinion

TALK OF THE TOWN: What readers are saying about some of our most-read stories

March 3, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
Updated March 3, 2023 - 9:36 am
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump man remains at-large after 3-hour standoff with SWAT team

Nye County Sheriff's Office Anthony Bell
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Anthony Bell

“Perhaps [Pahrump is] turning into a Compton, California.”

— Terry Hauck

“Sick of these low-lifes.”

— Teresa Rhodes

“Wow. You really can’t fix stupid but you can be entertained by it.

Wonder what this knucklehead did to garner such attention? Stay safe NCSO.”

— Antoinette Hebert

69-year-old Pahrump man ID’d in fatal shooting was trying to prevent his killer from committing suicide

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kenny Bent
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kenny Bent

“Tragic. No good deed goes unpunished.”

— Alicia Marie

“So sad and unnecessary trying to help and your life ends. RIP”

— Priscilla Silva Fisher

“Kenny was a good person. He was an expert in water law and fought for the rights of well owners. He helped form the Well Owners Association with John Bosta and Frank Mauruzio. He was instrumental in Angela Bello’s campaign for Nye County D.A. and was a major force in Ron Paul’s visit here. He did what he could to make this world a better place. I will miss my friend and his deep baritone voice. Fly high Kenny. RIP”

— Ammie Nelson

“This is so sad. Kenny was a very nice man! Rest in peace, Kenny”

-Geraldine Gerry Marchand

“Kenny, you were the best. I’m really going to miss you my friend. RIP”

— Kim Clendenen

“Brothel ‘trespasser’ tried to light bong when ordered to leave, says deputy”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sheri's Ranch brothel, as seen in this Dec. 31, 2019 photo, is located in Pahrump.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sheri's Ranch brothel, as seen in this Dec. 31, 2019 photo, is located in Pahrump.

“No happy ending for him.”

— Annie Yager

“That might be the most ‘Pahrump headline’ I’ve ever read.”

— Georg Cantor

“Just when you think you have seen it all, there’s always more to come.”

— Robbie Johnson

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS | Share your stories of ‘progress through perseverance’
Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

In fewer than 350 words, we invite you to tell us about an initiative or project that you or your organization have successfully executed since the pandemic. Describe the problems you faced, and explain how you solved them. Tell us about the people behind the project who propelled it foward. Lastly, share a bit on how others in the community benefited from your progress. We will publish excerpts from the best stories, along with photos that celebrate PROGRESS through perseverance in an upcoming special section.

Eric Coleman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
GUEST COMMENTARY: Why Esmeralda County supports the Rhyolite Ridge project
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: This column originally appeared in the July 2, 2021 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times and is being republished here as advancements on the Rhyolite Ridge mining project are made. The co-writers of this column were Nancy Boland, a former chairwoman of the Esmeralda County Commission who has served on the Esmeralda County Land Use Advisory Committee, along with Kathy Keyes, Greg Dedera and Mark Hartman, residents of Fish Lake Valley. Public comment for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Mine Project in Esmeralda County ends Feb. 3, 2023.

Nevada’s public employee pension fund increased 2.3 percent in the fiscal year ending June 30 ...
EDITORIAL: The PERS crisis no one is talking about
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada is doing so poorly that officials want to underfund it to avoid a spike in contribution rates. Not great.

People cast their votes at the polling place inside of the Galleria At Sunset shopping mall in ...
EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked choice voting.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: It now pays not to work
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best ways to earn a living these days comes by not earning a living.