TALK OF THE TOWN: What readers are saying about some of our most-read stories

PVTimes readers discuss the 3-hour standoff, a fatal shooting and the ‘“john who overstayed his welcome” down at Sheri’s brothel.

Pahrump man remains at-large after 3-hour standoff with SWAT team

“Perhaps [Pahrump is] turning into a Compton, California.”

— Terry Hauck

“Sick of these low-lifes.”

— Teresa Rhodes

“Wow. You really can’t fix stupid but you can be entertained by it.

Wonder what this knucklehead did to garner such attention? Stay safe NCSO.”

— Antoinette Hebert

69-year-old Pahrump man ID’d in fatal shooting was trying to prevent his killer from committing suicide

“Tragic. No good deed goes unpunished.”

— Alicia Marie

“So sad and unnecessary trying to help and your life ends. RIP”

— Priscilla Silva Fisher

“Kenny was a good person. He was an expert in water law and fought for the rights of well owners. He helped form the Well Owners Association with John Bosta and Frank Mauruzio. He was instrumental in Angela Bello’s campaign for Nye County D.A. and was a major force in Ron Paul’s visit here. He did what he could to make this world a better place. I will miss my friend and his deep baritone voice. Fly high Kenny. RIP”

— Ammie Nelson

“This is so sad. Kenny was a very nice man! Rest in peace, Kenny”

-Geraldine Gerry Marchand

“Kenny, you were the best. I’m really going to miss you my friend. RIP”

— Kim Clendenen

“Brothel ‘trespasser’ tried to light bong when ordered to leave, says deputy”

“No happy ending for him.”

— Annie Yager

“That might be the most ‘Pahrump headline’ I’ve ever read.”

— Georg Cantor

“Just when you think you have seen it all, there’s always more to come.”

— Robbie Johnson