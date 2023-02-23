47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Brothel ‘trespasser’ tried to light bong when ordered to leave, says deputy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 23, 2023 - 10:42 am
 
Nye County Detention Center Ankit Goyal
Nye County Detention Center Ankit Goyal

A guest visiting Sheri’s Ranch Brothel was charged with trespassing after he allegedly overstayed his welcome.

According to a Feb. 20 Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to the brothel on Homestead Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. when a security officer told him Ankit Goyal was renting a room there but refused to leave.

Sleeping in

Security advised the deputy that Goyal had been scheduled to check out of the room by 11 a.m.

“When Ankit was asked to leave, he refused,” the deputy’s report said. “Security advised him that they would be calling the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to remove him from the property and he responded with ‘OK.’ I then made contact with Ankit and advised him that Sheri’s Ranch no longer wants him there, and they wanted him trespassed from the property.”

Hit the road

Goyal was read the trespass warning, according to the arrest report, and was advised that he had a couple of minutes to collect his items inside the room. Goyal, according to the report, responded by telling Daigler that he needed his help because he could not collect all of the items by himself in that short amount of time.

Hitting the bong

“Ankit then went on and proceeded to sit on the couch and attempt to light a bong to smoke marijuana,” Daigler’s report noted. “After being warned not to light the bong, Ankit disregarded my order and tried to light the bong until he was placed in handcuffs.”

As a result of Goyal’s alleged actions, he was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center on a trespassing charge without further incident.

Bail amount was set at $500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Darla Miller, left, trains a student on proper ...
This CPR class at the Pahrump library could save someone’s life
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

February is American Heart Month, and with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s dramatic on-field cardiac arrest and subsequent resuscitation, the awareness of first aid techniques to save lives has grown.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump student rodeo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display.

A near white-out in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Wednesday afternoon. The a ...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Winter weather sticking around
Staff Report

High winds, snow and rain are expected to continue into the weekend with heavy snowfall expected for the Spring Mountains, says the National Weather Service. Some parts of Northern Nye County could receive more than a foot of snow.

File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Golfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.