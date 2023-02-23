Brothel ‘trespasser’ tried to light bong when ordered to leave, says deputy

Ankit Goyal was renting a room at Sheri’s Ranch Brothel in Pahrump but overstayed his welcome, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Nye County Detention Center Ankit Goyal

A guest visiting Sheri’s Ranch Brothel was charged with trespassing after he allegedly overstayed his welcome.

According to a Feb. 20 Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to the brothel on Homestead Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. when a security officer told him Ankit Goyal was renting a room there but refused to leave.

Sleeping in

Security advised the deputy that Goyal had been scheduled to check out of the room by 11 a.m.

“When Ankit was asked to leave, he refused,” the deputy’s report said. “Security advised him that they would be calling the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to remove him from the property and he responded with ‘OK.’ I then made contact with Ankit and advised him that Sheri’s Ranch no longer wants him there, and they wanted him trespassed from the property.”

Hit the road

Goyal was read the trespass warning, according to the arrest report, and was advised that he had a couple of minutes to collect his items inside the room. Goyal, according to the report, responded by telling Daigler that he needed his help because he could not collect all of the items by himself in that short amount of time.

Hitting the bong

“Ankit then went on and proceeded to sit on the couch and attempt to light a bong to smoke marijuana,” Daigler’s report noted. “After being warned not to light the bong, Ankit disregarded my order and tried to light the bong until he was placed in handcuffs.”

As a result of Goyal’s alleged actions, he was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center on a trespassing charge without further incident.

Bail amount was set at $500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes