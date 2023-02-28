69-year-old Pahrump man ID’d in fatal shooting

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed early Tuesday evening Feb. 21, as 69-year-old Kenny Bent, of Pahrump. Bent’s son remains hospitalized after a man allegedly opened-fire on them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kenny Bent

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed early Tuesday evening, Feb. 21 as 69-year-old Kenny Bent, of Pahrump.

Bent was a member of the Private Well Owners Association of Nye County.

He died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred on the 2700 block of East Basin Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office report. Bent’s 41-year-old son suffered a gunshot wound in his leg and was transported to Desert View Hospital in serious condition.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Hopson said the man accused of their shooting, 26-year-old Moses Hoody, knew both victims and was suicidal with a gun inside the residence.

“Both victims tried to prevent Moses from killing himself,” Hopson said, “at which time, Hoody opened fire on them.”

Hopson’s report went on to state that Hoody then dropped the shotgun and picked up an AR-15 style rifle and began shooting Bent to death.

Bent’s son was able to get out of the residence and crawled down the street where he was able to make contact with responding deputies, who summoned Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics, while Hoody continued to fire the gun inside the trailer.

After a brief standoff, Hoody reportedly surrendered to sheriff’s office deputies and was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

The backstory

Hoody told the investigators that he knew the victims from the past, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Hoody, who lives outside Nye County, said he came to Pahrump to spend some time with the victims at the Basin Avenue address, since Feb. 18 because he had been fighting with another individual. Hoody had intended to stay for about a week, according to the report.

“Hoody stated that both he and the victims carried firearms with them in the house and had firearms at the ready during his stay,” the report said. “Hoody stated that he had been holding the shotgun in his hand, pointed downward.”

The report also stated that Bent and his son approached Hoody to stop him from killing himself, at which time, Hoody opened fire on them.

“Hoody stated that he attempted to reload the rifle but he fumbled with the magazine and couldn’t remember if he was able to reload or not,” according to the report. “After Hoody was taken into custody, Bent was found deceased at the location described by his son. The firearms described by Hoody were located at the scene.”

Hoody is charged with open murder, attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes