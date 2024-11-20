3A northern Nevada teams dominate the field and win both boys and girls soccer state championship games

After the Trojans didn’t advance to the state playoffs, the playoffs continued without them as northern Nevada teams dominated the championships.

Pahrump Valley’s Khylarann Park (5) (right) kicks and scores a goal on the SLAM Bulls to bring the lead up in a close game on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024, in Henderson. The Trojans would tie at 3. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans head coach, Amy Carlson, watches her team play in the first round of the NIAA Class 3A Southern Region Girls Soccer Playoffs game against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Mesquite, Nev. The Trojans lost 3-1. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Carlyn Cabajar Williams (2) (left) attempts to stop a SLAM player from scoring in a close game that ended in a tie on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump boys soccer team huddles before their game against Doral Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans defenders run towards the ball as the Virgin Valley Bulldogs kick a long pass towards Pahrump Valley’s net in the Class 3A Southern Region Girls Soccer Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Mesquite, Nev. The Trojans lost 3-1. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times

Neither Pahrump Valley soccer team made it to the state playoffs this season as only the girls advanced to the regionals.

The girls team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Desert league’s No. 2 team, Virgin Valley. In an away game, the Trojans traveled to Mesquite to play in a windy playoffs game where the Bulldogs dominated.

Meanwhile, the boys team did not make the playoffs after they were last in their league. At the end of the season for the boys, the Trojans were 2-9-1. The No. 6 team Pinecrest Canyon finished with a 4-8 record.

As the Trojans post-season was over, the NIAA Class 3A Regional Soccer Playoffs were just getting started.

Girls 3A

After the first round of the 3A Southern Regional Girls Soccer Playoffs, only four teams advanced to see which league had the better players, the Desert or the Mountain league.

Two Mountain league teams, Sports Leadership and Management and Boulder City, and two Desert league teams, Virgin Valley and Equipo, advanced to the regional semifinals. SLAM defeated Virgin Valley, while Equipo defeated Boulder City. For the league final, Equipo beat SLAM 3-1. But both teams advance to the state playoffs.

While in the 3A Northern league, South Tahoe and Truckee advance to the state playoffs. South Tahoe had two tie games in the playoffs, the first was in the regional semifinals where the two teams went into double overtime and into penalty kicks. South Tahoe advanced after finishing the game 4-2.

Then in the regional final game, South Tahoe tied again, where they managed to make it to penalties. South Tahoe won by a final score of 4-3.

In the state playoff first round, South Tahoe defeated SLAM 2-0 and Truckee defeated Equipo 2-1 leaving only two northern schools for the state championship game.

In a 5-0 victory, South Tahoe outscored Truckee for the 2024 state championship title.

Boys 3A

In the first round of the 3A Southern Region Boys Soccer Playoffs, the Trojans were not on the roster but the top four schools in their Mountain league did.

Out of the first four games, the Mountain league won three of those games. SLAM, Doral Red Rock and Mater East advanced to the regional semifinals. Then only one Mountain school remained for the league finals after SLAM defeated Doral Red Rock and Del Sol defeated Mater East.

In the final regional game, SLAM took the league championship 4-0.

In the 3A Northern league, the top two teams also played their regional final game. South Tahoe dominated North Tahoe 3-0.

In the state playoffs, South Tahoe eliminated Del Sol, leaving only one southern team with the chance to win the state championship. SLAM also advanced after it defeated North Tahoe 3-0, but in the state championship game, South Tahoe came out on top with a 2-1 victory for the championship title.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.