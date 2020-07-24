79°F
NIAA postpones all high school sports until January

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2020 - 5:55 pm
 

No sports before January and no state championships are the biggest takeaways from the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association’s major revision of the sports schedule for the 2020-21 academic year.

“The adjustments were reviewed by and have unanimous support of the NIAA Legislative Commission, which is made up of the superintendents of each Nevada school district with an NIAA member high school,” Executive Director Bart Thompson wrote in announcing the schedule. “The NIAA staff consulted closely with northern and southern league/region presidents of each of the classifications in crafting the adjustments.

Thompson noted that the framework allows leagues and regions in each sport to hammer out their own specific schedules within the dates outlined by the NIAA.

The most dramatic difference, other than not having any sports practice before Jan. 2, 2021, is the order of the seasons. The NIAA schedule calls for winter sports to go first, with six weeks of competition. The first contest may be held Jan. 15 and the last contest may be held Feb. 20.

That will be followed by fall sports. Football teams may start practice Feb. 13, with other fall sports beginning Feb. 20. The first day of competition will be March 5, and the last day will be April 10.

The spring season will begin with practice April 3 and the first competitions April 16. The final day of competition will be May 22.

Participation in NIAA-sanctioned sports is at the options of member schools and their districts, Thompson wrote.

As far as playoffs, those will be at the discretion of the individual classifications, regions and leagues. It is anticipated that there will not be a state tournament in any sport.

Thompson reiterated that practices and competitions will be held subject to government directive, orders from state and local health departments, the restrictions associated with the phase of reopening in place at the time and local district and school mandates.

Check Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times for more details and reactions from area coaches.

