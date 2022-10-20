78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Aurora Whitney repeats at cross-country event for Trojans

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 20, 2022 - 10:15 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Aurora Whitney finished in first place at the Pahrump Weekday ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Aurora Whitney finished in first place at the Pahrump Weekday event on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Whitney finished her race with a time of 22 minutes and 34 seconds.

Aurora Whitney has won back-to-back events for the Pahrump Valley cross-country team after taking home first place at the Pahrump Weekday event on Tuesday afternoon.

Five schools competed in the event at Pahrump Valley High School. Sierra Vista finished in first place as a team in the womens event and Doral Red Rock finished in first place in the mens event.

Whitney came in first place in the womens event for the Trojans. She finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 22 minutes and 34 seconds.

This was her second win in a row after taking first place in the 5,000-meter Small Schools event during the Coaches Association Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Whitney ended that race with a time of 22 minutes and 46 seconds.

In Tuesday’s race, Savannah Thompson had a fifth-place finish in the womens event for the Trojans. She ran a time of 26 minutes and 21 seconds.

During the mens race, Pahrump Valley finished with three runners inside the top 10.

Freshman Aydon Veloz finished in sixth place with a time of 19 minutes and 44.4 seconds.

Junior Theron Abbiss and freshman Timothy Stutzman also finished in the top 10 for the Trojans.

The regular season is coming to an end for the cross-country season. The Nevada southern regionals are set to take place next Friday, Oct. 28, at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City.

This event will have the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A classes competing.

The 3A mens event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m, followed by the womens event starting at 1:05 p.m.

The top four teams and the top seven individual runners will qualify for the Nevada state cross-country competition taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5 back at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley girls golf team finished as the 3A Nevada s ...
Pahrump Valley takes 2nd at state golf tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls golf team finished as the Nevada 3A state champion runners-up on Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior goalkeeper Avery Moore got her 14th shutout of the sea ...
SOCCER: Lady Trojans slay Dragons with 11-0 win to continue win streak
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

With their win, Pahrump Valley has clinched a playoff spot in the 3A southern regional tournament. The Trojans need just one more win or a tie by Equipo Academy to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain League.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lathan Dilger (left) and Steve Ochoa (right) finis ...
Shoes & Brews series returns to action in Shoshone
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Horseshoes were flying around the Southwest last weekend as the Shoes & Brews series continued in Shoshone, California and the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series headed to Chloride, Arizona.

Richard Stephens/Tonopah Times Junior hitter Ashlee Thompson (22) skying up for a kill in Tonop ...
Lady Muckers sweep Lady Hornets with win
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school girls volleyball team completed their regular season sweep against the Lady Hornets of Beatty with their 3-1 victory on Friday night.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson scrambles with the ball dur ...
Pahrump Valley defeats Pinecrest in massive blowout
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The game was supposed to be used to get Pinecrest students excited for their homecoming festivities over the weekend, but the Trojans had other ideas on their minds.