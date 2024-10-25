Where will Trojans football place in the playoffs?

Trojans football team runs through a banner as they enter the field for their Homecoming game against Democracy Prep on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Kayne Horibe (8) practices passes and throws right before the end of halftime as they are ahead 32-8 against MAELV on Satruday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump Valley would win. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan’s Randal Murray (10) (left) and Austin Alvarez (33) (right) tackle Moapa Valley’s Mateo Bradshaw (10) (center) on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans would lose 49-28. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley’s team watched from the sidelines as a Somerset Academy Losee player is injured on the field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in North Las Vegas. The Lions defeat the Trojans 51-30. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley football team lined up to play their first game of the 2024-25 football season against Cheyenne on Friday, August 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans (3A) defeated the Desert Shield (4A) team 29-8. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley football team runs onto the field to play their first game of the 2024-25 football season against Cheyenne on Friday, August 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans (3A) defeated the Desert Shield (4A) team 29-8. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There’s no doubt the Trojans are making the regional playoffs this season. One question remains: how might they place after their final regular game of the season on Thursday?

Currently the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has Pahrump Valley’s football team in No. 5 according to their standings for all the participating teams. Above the Trojans is Mater Academy East Las Vegas with the same standing score of 2-3. But how long can the Knights hold this position?

The Trojans played their last game on Thursday night, after the Pahrump Valley Times’ print deadline. The Trojans are likely to defeat the Boulder City Eagles as the Boulder City team is currently winless in league.

In No. 7, the Eagles have lost five league games in a row, their closest game was against MAELV. Boulder City was leading until the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the Knights scored 10 points in the last quarter that the Knights won 16-13.

The Eagles have not been able to compete like they did against MAELV. Boulder City would be lucky to finish a game with a single touchdown.

MAELV is set to play against No. 2 Sports Leadership and Management on Friday at 6 p.m. SLAM has only been defeated by Virgin Valley, the leading team in the conference, by only 10 points. When MAELV faced the Bulldogs, the Knights lost 37-16.

The Bulldogs are expected to defeat the Knights due to their place in the standings which, if they do, would give MAELV another loss to their standings and demote them from No. 4. And if the Trojans defeat the Eagles, Pahrump Valley will move up to No. 4.

Regional playoffs

Regardless if the Trojans move to No. 4 or not, they are still slated to play against MAELV on Nov. 1 in the Class 3A Southern League Football Playoffs. What would change is the game’s location.

If Pahrump Valley replaces MAELV for No. 4, the Trojans will get home field and the quarterfinals game will be played in Pahrump.

Previously, the Trojans defeated the Knights in Las Vegas 42-30. The Trojans were also able to keep up with one of the top three schools in the league, Moapa Valley, up until the fourth quarter. This was a huge improvement for the Trojans as last year the Trojans lost 53-0.

If Pahrump Valley defeats MAELV, the Trojans will have to face No. 1 team Virgin Valley for the semifinals game.

The Trojans would’ve had another shot at defeating Moapa Valley in the quarterfinals if they finished in No. 6. The league’s No. 3 and No. 6 teams will play in the quarterfinals, which will most likely be between Moapa Valley and Democracy Prep.

The winner of that quarterfinals game will play the No. 2 team, likely to be SLAM.

Only the top two teams in the league will advance to the state playoffs that start on Nov. 16 and the championship game will be played on Nov. 26.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.