First place bowling team takes big win

At the Scotch Doubles No Tap Bowling Tournament over $1,000 was handed out in prize money to Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club members over the weekend.

With 42 teams playing in the tournament, there were 84 players in a doubles match between two divisions: Division A and B. The bigger payout was in the A division as there were more players in that division.

Only the top seven teams in both divisions would take home a prize between $30 to $150 for their placement. And for Renee Green and Barry Holmes, they would win the largest prize, $150 in the Division A.

Between the two players, they had one of the lowest handicaps of just 59; the second lowest was 78. Their lowest game was a 243 and their highest was nearly a perfect score with 298. In total, the team scored a 925.

Green and Holmes set the pace as their first game was a 278, which was 12 points over the second-best teams. Their second game of 290 was a show-stopper on the floor, as no one else was able to score over a 266. And to close out the match, their third game was nearly a perfect 300.

In second place Rita Rose and Keith Nelson won $120 for scoring 878 points total in the A Division and Sandre Halsey and Geoff Gruis made third place after a close comeback with a $100 win. Halsey and Gruis were only 15 points away.

In the B Division, Terry Boston and Sam Courtney took home $140 after scoring 907 points. The team had an early advantage over the other teams after scoring 254 points in the first game. But second-place Katherine Bishop and Mike McNeley were close to catching up after their second game got them 263 points. Bishop and McNeley would walk away with $100.

In third place was Orpha Lasky and Daryl Lasky with 884 points, they walked away with $90. The Laskys fought until the end, as they were just four points away from catching Bishop and McNeley.

The bowling tournament was sponsored by Lee’s Funeral Home.

