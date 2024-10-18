Pahrump Valley Trojans have one last conference game to play this season

The Trojans football teams moved down to No. 5 in a recent updated rankings on MaxPreps, but Pahrump Valley fans should not be concerned.

Trojan Hunter Mellinger (77) attempts to block Moapa Valley's throw on Thursday, Oct. 10, in a home conference game. The Trojans played a good game but eventually lost to the Pirates 49-35. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Randal Murray (10) runs with the ball with several Pirates in hot pursuit in a conference game on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Kayne Horibe (8) runs toward Moapa Valley's end zone on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Pahrump. The Trojans lost 49-35 but are still in the running for the playoffs. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

After the Trojans lost to Moapa Valley on Oct. 10 in a close match, Pahrump Valley was only moved down in the rankings to be replaced by Mater Academy East Las Vegas due to not having played their fifth game yet. Pahrump Valley previously defeated the MAELV Knights 42-30.

The Trojans have one last conference game to play this season that will take place on Oct. 24, where they will likely win against No. 7 Boulder City.

Currently, the Trojans are still on path to make the 3A Southern regional playoffs that will start on Nov. 1. If Pahrump Valley regains No. 4 the Trojans can play in Pahrump for the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. If MAELV keeps the No. 4 spot, the Trojans will have to travel to Las Vegas to play.

The Virgin Valley Bulldogs are at the top of the league, followed by Sports Leadership and Management, but Moapa Valley could take the No. 2 spot. Although the Pirates were defeated by SLAM by two points, Moapa Valley still has their last conference game against the Bulldogs. If the Pirates can secure a win against the Bulldogs, they could swoop in and take the No. 2 spot.

The top two spots in the league get to skip the quarterfinals match and get straight to the semifinals game.

If the Trojans defeat MAELV, they will likely face off against Virgin Valley once again. The Trojans previously lost to the Bulldogs 28-7. The Trojans were behind 12 before the end of the first half and in the third quarter Pahrump Valley was able to score a touchdown. A touchdown away from taking the lead, the Bulldogs finished the match in the fourth quarter by scoring 16 points.

The Trojans have had a difficult time closing in the fourth quarter as in their most recent conference game, the Trojans and Moapa Valley were neck-and-neck, until everything changed in the fourth quarter.

Moapa Valley would score 21 points against the Trojans in the fourth quarter to end the match 49-35.

The Trojans will play a non-conference game against The Meadows School on Friday in Las Vegas. The Mustangs were in 3A but are currently not in a league but are playing against three 3A Southern teams this year as they are currently 0-7.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.