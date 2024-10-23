Last call for Trojans fall sports

Pahrump Valley Trojans have one last conference game to play this season

Trojan’s Carlyn Cabajar Williams (2) takes possession of the ball against Chaparral on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. The two teams tied 0-0. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans James Dela Rosa kneels to return a ball at the first round regional playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump would move onto the the state playoffs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan’s boys soccer TC Hone (7) headbuds the ball towards the Doral Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans fall sports teams are finishing their regular seasons this week and some teams will be advancing to their regional league playoffs as soon as next week.

As Nevada Day will be observed on Friday, many of the Trojans’ last regular season games are held on Thursday across Southern Nevada. The girls soccer team will be the only team that will play their last regular season soccer game on Wednesday. The girls are set to advance to the regional playoffs.

Here are the games to catch.

Football

The Trojans’ last conference game against Moapa Valley demonstrated Pahrump Valley’s ability to keep up with top teams.

Pahrump Valley at No. 4 went toe-to-toe with the Pirates during their match. The Pahrump team even took the lead for a short blip in the game. But it was the fourth quarter where the Trojans got overwhelmed and dropped the ball – twice.

Two interceptions changed the trajectory of the game in favor of Moapa Valley for another big win for their team.

The Trojans play their last regular season game against Boulder City, which is currently winless this season. On Thursday at 7 p.m. the Trojans are scheduled to play at home for a shot to add one more win to their standings.

Pahrump Valley will advance to the regional playoffs where they will play against Mater Academy East Las Vegas on Nov. 1. Whichever team keeps fourth place will determine the location of the game.

The Trojans regained their No. 4 ranking after MAELV lost their game against Virgin Valley.

Tennis

The boys team is playing in the state playoffs this Thursday at 10:15 a.m. against South Tahoe in California. This is a milestone for Pahrump Valley as the boys team has not made it to the state playoffs in the past.

Pahrump Valley lost to Boulder City in the regional playoffs, but might have one more chance to face off again in the state championship game on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Lucas Johnson and Jace Eichner are also advancing onto the Class 3A Boys Doubles State Playoffs this week. The pair will face off against South Tahoe players Brodie Wallisch and Ralston Pierce on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in California.

Volleyball

The girls have their last game against Somerset Academy Losee at 6 p.m. at home for their last game of the season.

The volleyball team will not advance to the regional playoffs as the league only moves the top four teams of the conference.

Currently, Pahrump Valley is No. 6 with a league standing of 4-6. The team above the Trojans are currently 5-6 and will likely pick up another win in their last game.

Boys soccer

With a new team and coach, the Trojans boys soccer team have landed last place in their league standings.

The Trojans’ last game is set in Boulder City against the Eagles at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The boys soccer team will not advance to the regional playoffs as the league will only advance the top four teams.

