Boys tennis to play South Tahoe in state semifinals

Trojans Lucas Johnson (left) and Jace Eichner play a doubles game in the first round of the 3A Southern League tennis playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan James Dela Rosa jumps to get the the ball to Sloan Canyon in the first round of the 3A Southern League playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Milan Vasquez hits the ball toward Sloan Canyon in the first round of the 3A Southern League boys tennis playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Pahrump. Pahrump Valley advanced to the regional championship game. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Only the Trojans boys tennis team advanced to the 3A Southern League Championship game which secured them a spot in the 3A state playoffs, a first in Pahrump Valley history.

The Trojans boys tennis team defeated No. 7 Sloan Canyon and No. 3 Adelson in their league playoffs to advance to play the No. 1 team in the league, Boulder City, who was the only hurdle they faced for winning the championship, but in a 13-5 finish, the Trojans fell short.

Although the Trojans didn’t win, Pahrump Valley will advance to the state playoffs to play against the top two northern Nevada schools in the 3A class. Currently, Boulder City and Pahrump Valley will advance, along with South Tahoe and Truckee.

The state semifinals will take place in the Tahoe Donner Tennis and Pickleball Center in Truckee, Calif. on Oct. 24 at 10:15 a.m. for the Trojans as they face off against South Tahoe, No. 1 in their league. Currently in the 3A rankings, Boulder City sits at the top of the class, followed by South Tahoe, Pahrump Valley in third place and Truckee in fourth place.

If the Trojans can defeat the Vikings, Pahrump Valley would advance to play in the state championship game on Oct. 25, likely against Boulder City once again for their third rematch.

South Tahoe was undefeated in the 3A Northern league, while the Trojans have only lost to Boulder City in their league games.

This is the first time in Trojans’ history that the boys tennis team advanced to the 3A State Championship as the classes were reclassified in 2016.

The Trojans are also playing in the 3A Southern Region boys doubles playoffs. Lucas Johnson and Jace Eichner have made it to the regional semifinals. The boys faced off against a Boulder City doubles team, Alec Imboden and Shane Barrow on Thursday afternoon. Results of the match were not available by press time. The winner advances to the championship game. If the Trojans place in the top four doubles teams, they will also advance to the Class 3A Boys Doubles State Playoffs for a chance to win the state championship.

The state championship will start on Oct. 25 in California with the other state playoff games.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.