76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Which Trojans teams made it to the regionals?

Pahrump Valley’s Rosie Miller (14) (right) runs with the ball towards the penalty box ag ...
Pahrump Valley’s Rosie Miller (14) (right) runs with the ball towards the penalty box against SLAM on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024, in Henderson. Miller would later sit out after being injured. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojan’s Kayne Horibe (8) runs the pass the ball while Sports Leadership and Management& ...
Trojan’s Kayne Horibe (8) runs the pass the ball while Sports Leadership and Management’s applys pressure on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojan’s boys soccer Calab Sierra-Hudgens (2) (left) passes to Adrian Leyva (13) (right) ...
Trojan’s boys soccer Calab Sierra-Hudgens (2) (left) passes to Adrian Leyva (13) (right) in a game against Doral Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Pahrump. Trojan’s lost 8-0. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A referee watches the Trojans play against MAELV on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump ...
A referee watches the Trojans play against MAELV on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump Valley won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The Pahrump Valley football team runs onto the field to play their first game of the 2024-25 fo ...
Where will Trojans football place in the playoffs?
Pahrump Valley’s Natalia Vallin (6) (right) goes head-to-head with Mater Academy East La ...
Trojans girls soccer getting ready for tough playoff match
Trojans Diona Nixon (11) attempts to kick the ball out of bounds to slow Boulder City’s ...
Trojans Girls soccer takes second loss in league
pvt default image
First place bowling team takes big win
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2024 - 4:36 am
 

The Trojans fall sports teams have wrapped up their regular season after a short week that pushed all typical Friday games to Thursday, meaning many of the final games were played Thursday evening, past the Pahrump Valley Times print deadline.

Here is how the season should end for many of the teams.

Football

The Trojans played against Boulder City on Thursday evening. If they win it will likely secure them in the No. 4 spot.

No. 7 Boulder City is winless this conference season and has been lucky to score a single touchdown in a match and this should not be a difficult game for the Trojans this late in the season.

Pahrump Valley will advance to the regional playoffs, where they will play against Mater Academy East Las Vegas on Nov. 1. Which team keeps fourth place will determine the location of the game.

The Trojans regained their No. 4 ranking on MaxPreps, but the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will update their standings after MAELV plays their last game on Friday evening against No. 2 Sports Leadership and Management.

SLAM is likely to defeat the Knights and would give the Trojans home field for their first playoff game.

Tennis

The boys team lost in the state playoffs on Thursday against South Tahoe in California. This was a milestone for Pahrump Valley as the boys team has not made it to the state playoffs in the past.

But this doesn’t spoil Lucas Johnson and Jace Eichner’s chances of advancing in the state playoffs. On Friday the boys are playing in the Class 3A Boys Doubles State Playoffs where the pair will face off against South Tahoe players Brodie Wallisch and Ralston Pierce at 2:30 p.m in California.

Volleyball

The girls played possibly their last game against Somerset Academy Losee at home last night.

The volleyball team is unlikely to advance to the regional playoffs as the league only advances the top four teams of the conference. Currently Pahrump Valley is No. 6 with a league standing of 4-6. The team above the Trojans, Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon is currently 5-6 and will likely pick up another win in their last game.

If the Pirates win and Pahrump defeats the Lions, the Trojans will finish in No. 5, just one spot behind the cut-off.

Boys soccer

The Trojans boys soccer team landed last place in their league standings this season after forming a new team with a new coach.

The Trojans’ last game was in Boulder City against the Eagles on Thursday afternoon. The boys soccer team will not advance to the regional playoffs as the league will only advance the top four teams.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
pvt default image
First place bowling team takes big win
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

At the Scotch Doubles No Tap Bowling Tournament over $1,000 were handed out in prize money to Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club members over the weekend.

Trojan’s boys soccer TC Hone (7) headbuds the ball towards the Doral Academy on Thursday ...
Last call for Trojans fall sports
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Trojans fall sports teams are finishing their regular seasons this week

Trojan Milan Vasquez hits the ball toward Sloan Canyon in the first round of the 3A Southern Le ...
Boys tennis to play South Tahoe in state semifinals
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Only the Trojans boys tennis team advanced to the 3A Southern League Championship game which secured them a spot in the 3A state playoffs, a first in Pahrump Valley history.

Trojan’s Randal Murray (10) (left) and Austin Alvarez (33) (right) tackle Moapa Valley&# ...
Trojans’ hard-fought battle with Pirates ends in loss
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley went head-to-head with No. 3 Moapa Valley in a conference game on Thursday evening where they fought to mirror the Pirates’ score. But in the fourth quarter everything changed for the Trojans.

Trojan’s Khylarann Park (5) kicks the ball after the Chaparral Cowboys were given a foul ...
Pahrump girls soccer earns another conference tie
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

In a tough battle against Las Vegas-based Chaparral, Pahrump Valley girls soccer was unable to score against the Cowboys, which resulted in Pahrump’s third conference game ending in a tie this season.