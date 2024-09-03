85°F
Beatty football gets first win

Beatty's Yudiel Gutierrez returns a punt while the Owyhee players attempt to catch up in a non-conference game on Friday, Aug. 30, in Beatty. The Hornets got their first win in the 2024-25 season after the game ended 46-0. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Beatty's Reese Taylor attempts to run the ball against Owyhee players in a non-conference game on Friday, Aug. 30, in Beatty. The Hornets won 46-0. (Richard Stephens)
Anthoni Aguilar with the Beatty Hornet football team runs the ball in between Owyhee players in a non-conference game on Friday, Aug. 30, in Beatty. The Hornets won 46-0. (Richard Stephens)
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2024 - 4:25 pm
 

BEATTY — The Beatty Hornets football team is coming back to the field this week after their first big win this season against another Nevada rural school.

A school that borders Nevada and Idaho called Owyhee traveled to Beatty. The Hornets were able to score 46 pointsand win the game 46-0, a major victory for the Hornets. But not all their games have been victories this season.

In the first game of the Hornets’ season, Beatty played against Trona, a rural California school in San Bernardino County. The Hornets put up a good fight, although it wasn’t enough and the Tornadoes won 26-16.

Last season, Beatty’s football team went 2-5 in their overall season and didn’t get a single win in the league. This resulted in the Hornets missing out in the regional and state championship games. The Hornets compete in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 1A Central league.

The Hornets didn’t play against either Trona or Owyhee but the Northern Nevada school went 1-7 last year and the California school went 3-7 overall.

The next game the Hornets play is on Friday against Sandy Valley, a team Beatty lost to last year 46-20. This is a non-conference game but currently the Hornets are 1-1 in their overall standings. The first conference game will be on Oct. 11 against the Tonopah Muckers.

In their first conference game last year against the Muckers, the Hornets took a big loss, Beatty lost 70-8. Tonopah went on to win the regional 1A Central championship last year and was knocked out in the state semifinals.

On Friday night, the Hornets are traveling to play their game against Sandy Valley at 6 p.m. in the hope to get another win on their overall record.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

